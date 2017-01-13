David,

Some friends of mine from Colorado started that company and they gave me some shares in return for some marketing help. Before that bar could really take off they created another bar for the Paleo crowd. After grinding for several years they sold to a company called Paleo Ranch Foods. PR Foods makes amazing beef jerky products and they wanted to add a bar to their line, so they used their formula and they call it the Mega Bar. Check them out at www.paleoranch.com. I actually invested in this company because I really believe they are doing good things.

I can tell you that the food industry is cut-throat. The margins are razor thin and competition is fierce. And just because you have a good product doesn’t mean you’ll be successful. I thought the Braaap Bar was amazing, but they didn’t have the money to push it into the market. Good luck and feel free to send some samples.

PING

Ping,

Happy New Year! I've long been a reader of your weekly column and am looking forward to another year full of Friday antics.

With all the talk lately of having too many 450 riders without quality (enough) rides and the deep field of 2017, I have found it to be interesting to see how many guys there are with the talent and experience to be up front, or even fighting for podiums. In his article recently, Jason Weigandt asked "Just How Deep?" (BTW, no one had second thoughts on that title?) and listed out 18 riders expecting to fight for at least top 10 finishes.

With all this talk about podiums and an increasingly stacked field, have you given any thought to the likeliness of high quality talent not qualifying for main events? I can see scenarios with certain heats having overly stacked talent increasing the likeliness of a big name not making it through and LCQs becoming more interesting. What impact do you expect this to have on night to night or season long results?

Thanks for your time and insights!

Tim G in CT