10 Things to Watch: San Diego

Eviction notice

That’s what Shane McElrath handed to the monkey on his back when he took the first win of his career on Saturday night. It’s not like it got handed to him either—McElrath won his heat then grabbed the holeshot and led every single lap of the 250SX main, refusing to let the pressure get to him when Aaron Plessinger slowly started to close in. We’ll see how the rest of the 250SX field reacts in San Diego now that opening round jitters are in the past. -Hansel

Not bad, not great

You probably weren’t wowed by Jeremy Martin’s sixth place result last week, and he probably wasn’t either. But it’s better than you think. The GEICO Honda rider got a terrible start, finishing the first lap all the way back in 12th place, and was in the unenviable position of having to race through the pack on a track that didn’t have much in the way of separation. Martin is better than sixth place, his fastest qualifying time from A1 proves it, and if he can avoid trouble on the start you can expect a better result in San Diego. –Hansel

Inevitable

Aaron Plessinger was very good at A1 and if he would’ve had a few more laps in the 250SX main we might have seen a spirited battle for the win between him and McElrath—the Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha rider was slowly catching McElrath but simply ran out of time. Plessinger is going to win races before this season ends. Will he get one in San Diego? –Hansel

Career First

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team manager Tyler Keefe certainly has a reason to be optimistic about his teams’ title chances after the first round. Not only did Shane McElrath claim his first career victory, but Mitchell Oldenburg matched a career-high fourth. On the Pulpmx Show Monday, McElrath praised his teammate, saying: “I expect big things out of Oldenburg. We’ve been pushing each other for the last four months. He didn’t have a very good start [at Anaheim 1], but to end up where he did—fourth—that was a solid ride from him.” Oldenburg has never reached the podium in his 250 career, but there’s certainly a reason to be hopeful he will this year. –Chase Stallo