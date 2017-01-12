The Word On...

Victory Gone

Polaris Industries announced earlier this week that after 18 years it was shutting down the Victory brand and would shift their motorcycle focus to the Indian brand. "This was an incredibly difficult decision for me, my team and the Polaris Board of Directors," said Polaris Industries chairman and CEO Scott Wine in a news release announcing the change. "Over the past 18 years, we have invested not only resources, but our hearts and souls, into forging the Victory Motorcycles brand, and we are exceptionally proud of what our team has accomplished."

Revzilla reports that “Indian, Victory, and the Slingshot accounted for 15 percent” of Polaris’ revenue, while Polaris’ off-road segment—ATVs, SxSs, the ACE—accounted for 78 percent of the company’s revenue. Simply: this was a financial decision. More from Revzilla:

I tried my best to get production numbers, but I can’t find squat officially. Polaris ain’t keen on releasing the figures, but I managed to get some numbers that point to this being the case. I talked to Derek Peterson, a spokesman for the company, and he didn’t mince words. “Victory accounted for 3 percent of Polaris revenue in 2015. That’s after 18 years. Combined, Indian and Slingshot accounted for 12 percent in 2015, after just a few years for each,” Peterson said.

Read the full story here.

Motorcycle Sales Down

Asphalt and Rubber got their hands on MIC’s industry sales figures for 2016 and it’s not good. According to the report, motorcycle sales in the U.S. in 2016 were down 2.1 percent. Across the pond in the UK, sales were up 11.7 percent in 2016, according to the report. Not all is bad, though, as Triumph Motorcycles (more on them later) is reporting a 21 percent gain on sales in 2016 in North America. From Asphalt and Rubber:

We will have to wait for all the motorcycle OEMs to report their final quarter sales results to know who are the big winners and losers of the 2016 sales year. Though, we do know that KTM and BMW (up 5.9%) have shown signs of strong results internationally, whereas Duacti and Harley-Davidson are expected to post overall sales declines for 2016.

You can read the entire story here.

American Wins Dakar Stage

The Dakar Rally is scheduled to end this Saturday, January 14, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. There has been plenty of news in the 38th edition, such as defending bikes champion Toby Price breaking his femur. The red–white–and–blue got some good news earlier this week as American Ricky Brabec won Stage 7, the first Dakar Stage win of his career. “It was the first day of the marathon after the rest day,” said Brabec. “The track was good and the navigating went well. There was more off-road than on-road, which is more my style. I’m happy to be here at the finish line in spite of my slide out in the grass where I went swimming. These bikes are pretty slippery in the mud.”

Later in the week, Stage 9 of the rally was cancelled due to massive landslides in the region. If you’re unaware of just how big the Dakar Rally is globally, check out some of these numbers provided by the organizers.