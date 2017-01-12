Staging Area: San Diego

San Diego! Round two takes the series 90-miles south into what Ron Burgundy once called “the greatest city in the history of mankind.” I am not sure if that’s true (I missed my window on Atlantis and Pompeii), but it is a great venue for supercross. This is the third year the race will be hosted inside Petco Park which was a pretty significant change from longtime supercross home of Qualcomm Stadium. The downtown location definitely has a different feel than Qualcomm did. Yes, the parking is a nightmare and it’s a haul from the stadium to the pits but every other aspect is a plus in my book. The stadium is a massive upgrade and I feel that supercross has been ushered into the modern era with the move downtown.

The track for San Diego is typically a bit shorter. The baseball field layout will yield a lower lap time more times than not and in years past this was a bummer for main event length. Not anymore! Timed main events will guarantee plenty of racing this year. One negative aspect that may come into play is track deterioration due to more laps. We will have to watch and see on that, but it’s certainly a factor.

The start is similar to what we saw at A1. I like this style and as we saw last week, there are few first turn crashes in this variation. There are two rhythm sections back to back off the start and I look for these to be fairly basic. The top riders are all so talented that they usually figure out the fastest line within a few laps and stick to it the rest of the day and night. Next, there is a long right hand turn that wraps around the leaderboard tower. I think this turn might give riders a chance to go big in the next rhythm. They will be able to triple in and then go even bigger if possible. Watch for some cool possibilities there. The following straight is a double jump and then a whoop section. Depending on how big Dirt Wurx wants to build these, they could be nasty. The San Diego whoops in 2012 still stand out as some of the toughest on record. It really all depends on how deep they want to drop the blade.