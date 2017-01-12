Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Continues Sponsorship of RCSX

PAYSON, UT – Rocky Mountain ATV/MC will continue as a sponsor in 2017 for the Eighth Annual Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross Championship (RCSX) held at the Daytona International Speedway. The event will take place March 12-13, 2017.

RCSX is a premier, one-of-a-kind amateur event that provides up and coming riders with the unique opportunity to compete in supercross style racing on one of the most prestigious proving grounds in the country. With no prior qualifications required, amateur riders can compete in over 35 classes ranging from 51cc up through the Senior and Vet classes. The race format includes heat races and last chance qualifiers to narrow down the lineup of riders that will participate in the main event for each class. RCSX is once again serving as the opening round of the American Motocross Majors, the first of five premier amateur MX events across the United States.

The two-day event will kick off March 12. The Daytona Supercross by Honda will take place the previous day, giving the riders the opportunity to arrive early to watch the professional races. Riders and their families are invited to camp on the Daytona infield for the duration of the event.

"We've enjoyed being a part of the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross Championship for the past few years, and are excited to sponsor the event again for 2017," said Dan Thomas, CEO and founder of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC. "RCSX is a great opportunity for the amateur community to get out there and compete, and we are happy to offer our continued support."

"I look forward to Daytona every year and am happy to have Rocky Mountain ATV/MC on board again this year as a sponsor for RCSX," said Ricky Carmichael, 15-time champion and namesake of the event. "RCSX has become one of the most anticipated events in the amateur community, and it is always fun to meet the riders, their families and the fans that come out to participate. I enjoy watching these guys battle it out on the track!"

For more information about the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross Championship or to register, please visit RaceDaytona.com.