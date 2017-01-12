Injury Report: San Diego

Justin Barcia – Wrist

Comment: Barcia injured his wrist several weeks ago and suffered a fracture of his lunate bone along with some ligament damage. No surgery is necessary but he’ll miss San Diego. The team hopes he’ll be ready to go by the third or fourth round.

Trey Canard – Shoulder

Comment: Canard crashed in practice last week and suffered a minor tear in his rotator cuff. Canard says the tear is minor and once the swelling goes down he should be cleared to race. He’ll miss San Diego.

Cade Clason – Hand

Comment: Clason injured his hand at a German Supercross round and missed Anaheim 1. He plans on giving it a go this weekend in San Diego.