Exhaust: Facts versus Facts

Yesterday, another Donald Trump v. The Media battle. Perhaps the media reports are accurate and Trump just needs thicker skin? Or maybe the media reports are way off, and Trump is right to chastise them for inaccuracy? You probably have an opinion on this, but please save it, because …

… this story isn’t about politics.

This story is about how hard it is to actually be fair covering anything, even something like dirt bike racing, which means virtually nothing when compared to important things like presidential matters. Plus, reporting should be easy, right? “Just give me the facts, don’t give me your slant.” I get that concept and it sounds right, except even facts are debatable, and how they’re presented still gives the opportunity for slant.

I’ll show you. This is my seventh season running this website, and I’ve spent an embarrassing number of hours agonizing over how to present news fairly, even when it should be quite simple (credit also to my right-hand website man Chase Stallo, with whom I’ve burned through entire keyboards and cellphones as we debate the most fair way to present the news). I’ll let you inside to see how it works with our latest example, which came at about 2 a.m. in my hotel room in Anaheim.

(Oh how I wish I had something more fun to talk about doing in a hotel at 2 a.m. on Saturday, but racing is life, kids.)

Here’s how it goes. Ken Roczen romped everyone at Anaheim 1. He did. He was also the fastest guy at the Monster Energy Cup and the fastest guy in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. He’s putting together an impressive run, one that might indicate he’s not about to take over, but has already taken over. But when you try to figure that out, it gets murky.

You can use his Anaheim 1, MEC, and 450MX success to make an easy argument that there’s a clear and present danger to every other rider. Or, you can declare those facts useless, because Ryan Dungey is still the Monster Energy Supercross Champion, and he’s won three titles without ever once winning the opening round, and he’s the most consistent rider ever. So, if you really start praising Kenny, for example, is that disrespectful of Dungey’s accomplishment of being, you know, the actual champion? If you get too crazy on the “Wow, Kenny is looking really good right now?” are you just discounting Dungey’s amazing consistency, and that it’s such a long season?