Redux: Wrenching for Jimmy

It was great being at the opener last weekend in Anaheim. Checking out the new bikes and seeing where all the riders stand make A1 one of the best races of the year, regardless of the racing. After spending most of the day shooting a video with all the factory motocross machines, I stopped by and talked with my friends Jimmy and Georgia Albertson. They were parked between a row of Porta Potties and the backside of an advertiser display in a Sprinter van with a 10 by 10 E-Z Up. Jimmy was ready to race, showing the appropriate amount of nerves for a racer on the day of the season opener. But Georgia was out of her mind; she was stressing out like she was the one scheduled to race at 7:00 p.m. When I asked her about it she told me she was freaking out, specifically, about taking Jimmy’s bike down to the line during the night show. Jimmy had his pal Jim Lewis from Merge Racing there to help with bike prep and setup, but he wasn’t interested in going down to the line either. I realized that in all my years in the sport I had never been a mechanic for anybody so I told them if they needed a guy I would do it. Before I finished offering, Georgia threw her arms around me and started thanking me. I guess I was in.