At the opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, former pro David Pingree combed the pits to find out what new parts the factory teams are using in 2017.

Riders featured: Austin Forkner, Eli Tomac, Jeff Ward, Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger, Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, Phil Nicoletti, Justin Bogle, Mitchell Oldenburg, Blake Baggett, Ryan Dungey.