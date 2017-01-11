ProTaper Announces 2017 Team Lineup

Irvine, CA – ProTaper is pleased to announce its professional athlete and race team lineup for the 2017 racing season.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to experience winning at every level of racing in my career, so I understand the importance a brand can play in a rider’s on-track success,” says ProTaper brand manager Paul Perebijnos. “We depend on these teams and athletes to help us test and develop our newest ideas and innovations in our mission to elevate our product line to new levels year after year.”

ProTaper’s 2017 global lineup includes:

Geico Honda

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teams (supercross, off-road, and MXGP)

Autotrader/Monster Energy/JGR Suzuki

KTM Jr. Supercross Challenge

RPM KTM

Serco Yamaha

Ox Motorsports

K1 Speed Honda

Dean Wilson

Jimmy Albertson

“With the arsenal of elite teams and athletes using ProTaper products in all disciplines of professional racing, I’m looking forward to a successful year,” adds Perebijnos.