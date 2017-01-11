Observations: Anaheim 1

Yeah! Anaheim 1! Yeah! We’re back! We have actual racing on an actual racetrack to talk about! Thank God. The absolute zenith of off-season “nothingness” talk came two days before the race when Ken Roczen showed up in a suit and some people lost their minds. That was when I said a prayer that it was only one more day to return to racing. The 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is back and we’re here to talk about it.

I’m trying to shorten this column this year. [Note from the editors: It’s still more than 4,000 words, so we’re not sure what Matthes’ definition of “shorter” is.] You already know what happened at the race—it’s Wednesday for Pete’s sake! So Observations will be a bit shorter with some random thoughts at the end, and Weege said to keep the results part of the column in. By the way, this is the start of the ninth year of this “Observations” column that started over on Racer X Canada so thanks for your support.

With that, let’s get into the results, shall we?

250SX Results

1 38 Shane McElrath Canton, NC KTM 250SX-F – What a day for Sugar Shane. Way under the radar when he came into Anaheim 1, he caught and passed Jeremy Martin for a heat race win then led every lap of the main. Nothing flashy for him on or off the track, he just puts sections together, is in shape, and it’s nice to see him get his first win at such a massive event like A1. This result will even make his Grumpy Cat manager Tyler Keefe happy methinks.

2 23 Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH Yamaha YZ250F – AP was way fast. I watched him lay a lap down in qualifying that was so fast I was ready to give him the trophy. Then J-Mart went out and somehow went .8 faster! My eyes, perhaps they’re not what they once were? Anyway, Pless was coming aft Shane hard, but I’m sure McElrath was marking him late in the race. I had Forkner and AP as 1A and 1B for the title coming in and I think Plessinger moved ahead. He was steezy and LitFam all at once.

3 30 Martin Davalos Clermont, FL Husqvarna FC250 – Marty’s fast, he’s on a great bike and he should be a podium or race winning threat the entire series. In Anaheim he was a few laps away from getting caught by Oldenburg so you’d like for him to have the fitness thing down a bit better. Then again, I’d like to have the fitness thing down better for myself. Jenny Taft from Fox Sports asked him about this being his 12th year in a class that’s supposed to be for up and comers, and the look he had as she was asking was priceless.