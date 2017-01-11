GoPro A1: McElrath, Oldenburg, Seely, and Millsaps

What’s it like to win Anaheim 1? Now we know (kind of) thanks to GoPro. The helmet cam company released their onboard videos from the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener at Angel Stadium and they feature a new data overlay, which is really cool.

Check out TLD/Red Bull KTM teammates Shane McElrath and Mitchell Oldenburg’s view from the 250 Class, and then go onboard with Honda HRC’s Cole Seely and Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Davi Millsaps in the 450 Class.

Shane McElrath | TLD/Red Bull KTM | Winner 250SX