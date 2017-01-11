3 on 3: Questions After Anaheim

1. Ken Roczen's speed was unmatchable again, which has been the case at most of his races over the last six months. Is this something to worry about?

Jason Thomas: For me? No, not really. I just get to watch these days so no worries for me. For Ryan Dungey? It's probably something to keep an eye on. Ken has obviously figured something out—both physically and mentally—and has the results to prove it. Dungey is still capable of winning this title, I firmly believe that, but he is either going to need to raise his game or get some help from a Roczen mistake. In either case, Dungey is surely spending some time on a plan.

David Pingree: It's a long series and Dungey is going to lean on his consistency to keep him in the hunt for this title. Ken has a history of coming out firing, but he has thrown it away or faded off as the series went on. Ryan will keep working and try to apply more pressure on Roczen but it’s too soon to stress.

Steve Matthes: I'm not worried one way or another about Roczen's speed. I don't have to race him! He's been so good the last couple months. Remember Lucas Oil Pro Motocross was a walk in the park for him even when Dungey was there. Here's the thing though: Roczen has been prone, in the past—like, pre 2016 MX series—to make a big mistake, so that's probably Camp Baker's (Dungey, Marvin Musquin, Jason Anderson) strategy with the #94. So now we're watching Roczen to see if he does make a mistake. I've gone on record saying I think he breaks through this year with his first 450SX title so I'm betting he stays upright and keeps on keeping on. But you people that think the 16-second wins like we saw at A1 will continue are crazy.