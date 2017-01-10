Tomac: “My Arms Set Off a Mushroom Cloud Bigger Than Anything That Has Ever Happened”

Eli Tomac is usually not one to struggle maintaining a race pace, but his Anaheim 1 went off the rails due to a rare case of arm pump. Just before the halfway mark, while running second, his arms blew up and Tomac started heading backwards, with Ryan Dungey, Marvin Musquin and Jason Anderson getting around. He just managed to hold off Cole Seely to finish fifth.

“My arms set off a friggin mushroom cloud bigger than anything that has ever happened,” he explained. “I blew up. That’s all there is to it."

Can he do anything about it? For now, all Tomac can do is just hope it doesn't happen again. He explained the situation to us in our Insight feature posted yesterday.