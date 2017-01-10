Sign of the (Lap) Times: Anaheim 1

“The track was kind of pretty tough tonight. It would reach out and bite you a little bit if you tried too hard,” he said. “So I just tried to play it cool and just put my laps in and no mistakes and gauge where I was at and see where Marvin was. I tried to play around with that a little bit. But overall I’m happy with the race.”

450SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap In Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1 1:01.859 4 1:03.593 Ken Roczen 2 5 1:02.111 4 1:04.999 Eli Tomac 3 2 1:03.110 11 1:04.290 Ryan Dungey 4 3 1:03.193 11 1:04.451 Marvin Musquin 5 4 1:03.516 9 1:04.609 Jason Anderson 6 6 1:03.823 14 1:04.896 Cole Seely 7 14 1:04.383 8 1:06.163 Blake Baggett 8 20 1:04.419 9 1:05.573 Chad Reed 9 11 1:04.460 3 1:06.162 Jake Weimer 10 12 1:04.516 4 1:06.507 Justin Bogle 11 7 1:04.535 11 1:05.600 Davi Millsaps 12 16 1:04.583 7 1:06.003 Broc Tickle 13 8 1:04.648 4 1:05.839 Weston Peick 14 13 1:04.893 6 1:06.814 Dean Wilson 15 9 1:04.911 11 1:05.883 Josh Grant 16 10 1:05.052 8 1:06.207 Cooper Webb 17 15 1:05.296 7 1:07.132 Justin Brayton 18 17 1:05.417 3 1:08.261 Vince Friese 19 21 1:05.809 7 1:06.903 Mike Alessi 20 19 1:06.158 3 1:10.334 Nick Schmidt 21 18 1:07.446 5 1:09.059 Jimmy Albertson 22 22 DNS DNS DNS Trey Canard

It's no surprise to see Roczen land the fastest time, you can also see that Eli Tomac was trying to sprint with him early on lap four. No one else was close on their lap time, as Dungey's typical consistency saw him log his best lap much later, on lap 11. On that 11th lap, Dungey was actually slightly quicker than Roczen, and he brought his teammate Musquin with him. But Dungey followed that 1:03 lap with a 1:06, as did Musquin due to having to roll the triple on a red cross flag. Roczen stayed in the 1:03s to keep extending his lead on lap 12.

By the way, Tomac logged a 1:03.9 on lap eight, then a 1:07. 1 on lap nine. Clearly that's when he started having problems.

250SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap In Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 2 1:03.588 3 1:04.845 Aaron Plessinger 2 3 1:03.982 3 1:05.663 Martin Davalos 3 1 1:03.999 4 1:05.027 Shane McElrath 4 4 1:04.395 3 1:05.551 Mitchell Oldenburg 5 6 1:04.826 12 1:05.705 Jeremy Martin 6 8 1:04.860 8 1:06.456 Austin Forkner 7 5 1:05.336 3 1:05.683 Justin Hill 8 9 1:05.375 11 1:06.653 Jimmy Decotis 9 10 1:06.392 2 1:07.321 Kyle Chisholm 10 7 1:05.640 3 1:06.381 Dan Reardon 11 17 1:06.869 4 1:08.063 Phil Nicoletti 12 19 1:07.056 3 1:10.536 Zac Commans 13 11 1:07.097 6 1:08.391 Tyler Bowers 14 13 1:07.381 15 1:09.051 Bradley Taft 15 18 1:07.561 4 1:10.836 Cole Martinez 16 12 1:07.805 4 1:08.815 Chase Marquier 17 15 1:08.120 6 1:09.622 Killian Auberson 18 13 1:08.471 7 1:09.036 Blake Lilly 19 16 1:08.578 7 1:10.565 Justin Starling 20 20 1:09.758 2 1:12.690 AJ Catanzaro 21 21 DNF DNF DNF Hayden Mellross 22 22 DNF DNF DNF Jon Ames

Darned close in lap times between Plessinger, Davalos, and McElrath. Note that Jeremy Martin, after a terrible start, got going much later. Will be interesting to see these guys race it out again.

We know the field is always stacked at the opener, and that means some talented riders aren’t in the lap charts because they didn’t make the mains. Here are a few notables.

450

Christophe Pourcel

Fredrik Noren (was riding a 250F in the 450 Class)

Tommy Hahn

Adam Enticknap

Dakota Tedder

Ronnie Stewart

Austin Politelli

250

Scott Champion

Chris Alldredge

Ryan Surratt

Tristan Charboneau

Noah McConahy

Josh Hansen

Chris Howell