Shoulder Injury Will Sideline Trey Canard for San Diego

The gate drop for the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX season opener went off without Trey Canard on Saturday night, despite the Red Bull KTM rider qualifying through the LCQ. KTM later announced that Canard had sustained a shoulder injury in a practice crash earlier that day, which forced him to withdraw from the main event.

Canard later provided an update on his Instagram account saying: “I didn't think it was much and tried to ride through it but by the time I got to the main event I couldn't manage so I decided to call it a night."

Canard underwent further evaluation on his shoulder earlier this week and KTM announced today that he suffered a minor rotator cuff tear that will sideline him for Round 2 this weekend in San Diego.

In a statement, Canard said the tear is minor and once the swelling and fluid goes down he should be cleared.

“The good news is that the tear is minor and doesn’t require any type of surgery. It feels extremely sore right now because of the swelling and fluid that has built up around it but once the swelling goes down the doctor says I should be good to go.”