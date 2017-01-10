Road to Recovery: Anaheim 2 VIP Experience Auction

Encinitas, CA – Now is your chance to start bidding on a VIP and fan experience like no other. Round 3 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Anaheim is now available on eBay. Don’t miss your chance to win the Road 2 Recovery eBay auctions and enjoy the Ultimate Fan Package with unprecedented access! All proceeds from this auction go to help R2R fulfill their mission in helping injured supercross, motocross, and action sports athletes and help support initiatives like the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit.

Monster Energy Anaheim 2 Supercross VIP Credential Package for 4

(4) VIP Credentials to the Anaheim 2 supercross race at Angel Stadium on Saturday, January 17.

Reserved seating in the exclusive Shock Top Brew Pub that includes access to a private bar.

(4) All day/night Pit passes

RCH Suzuki Factory team Semi tour.

(4) Track walk

An autographed jersey from the RCH Suzuki Factory team rider Broc Tickle.

Monster Energy Anaheim 2 Supercross Pit Pass Ticket Package for 4

(4) All day/night Pit passes to the Anaheim 2 supercross race at Angel Stadium on Saturday, January 17.

Open seating in the rider section 133-135 & 231-233

(4) Track walks.

RCH Suzuki Factory Factory team Semi tour.

Alpinestar Swag Bags for 4.

Bidding is available now and ends Friday, January 13, at 8:00 a.m. PST. Be sure and check eBay throughout the 2017 Supercross season for the Ultimate Fan Packages for every race. The Road 2 Recovery Foundation would like to thank Feld, Monster Energy, Alpinestars, RCH Suzuki Factory team, and Broc Tickle for their contributions for this auction.