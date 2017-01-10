RacerTV Releases Highlight Shows From the 2016 GNCC Season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With all 13 rounds of the AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Maxxis, an AMA National Championship, now complete, Racer Productions is pleased to announce the release of RacerTV's full-length highlight episodes from each round.

Throughout the year, RacerTV broadcasted the most exciting action from each round on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) after each event in a 30-minute highlight show. Each show focused on the most intense racing action of the weekend, either pro ATV or bikes. An additional 13 brand-new full-length highlight episodes featuring the discipline that were not displayed on NBCSN are also available to view on RacerTV.com. To view all 26 highlight shows, click HERE.

These highlight shows are in addition to the GNCC LIVE coverage, now entering its fifth season, that features nearly 100 hours of all 32 pro race events. Filmed and produced on-site by the West Virginia-based RacerTV crew, GNCC LIVE brings live streaming video coverage from all 13 rounds of the GNCC series, allowing fans from all over the world to follow Pro ATV, Pro Bike and Side-by-Side racing all season long. To view the GNCC LIVE archived footage, click HERE.

The 2017 AMSOIL GNCC Series kicks off March 5 and 6 in Union, South Carolina with the VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC. With the season quickly approaching, there is still time to advertise with RacerTV for the 2017 broadcasts. RacerTV has a variety of advertising options available; to explore these opportunities contact Nick Koester at nick@mxsportsproracing.com.

For more information on the series, visit the official website at GNCCracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.