OTOR Issue 146

One hundred and forty-sixth issue of this bi-weekly motorcycle sport magazine, tackling the latest races and issues in MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and World Superbike as well as general motorcycling and accessories with the best blogs and photographs.

In OTOR 146:

Roc’em: Anaheim 1 Reaction: Reports, thoughts, blogs and photography from the mass of nerves and excitement that is Anaheim 1 and the launch of another supercross year.

The Fine Line: motocross and road racing: Are there more similarities than we actually think? What about concentration? We asked in Grand Prix and SBK paddocks.

A chat with Jack Miller: Catching up with the perky Australian MotoGP ace on a number of subjects -- from motocross to expectation, dark times and ‘that’ victory at Assen.

Animal Instincts: KTM have prodded and roused The Beast and Roland Brown was invited to Doha to discover what is new and notable about the refined 1290 Super Duke R.