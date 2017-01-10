Leatt Signs Gannon Audette for 2017

Leatt’s GPX 5.5 off-road pants are advanced with a new system called the Internal Knee Brace System (I.K.S). It consists of four layers of reinforcement in the critical high wear, inner knee area. Over 75 percent of the pants are made of a super lightweight and ventilated diamond stretch material. Complete with a tailored, pre-curved slim fit, a durable nylon seat area and 3D fully floating knee cap reinforcement, it offers comfort as well as protection during off-road riding.

The GPX 5.5 Ultraweld jersey offers an ultra-light layer of protection made of four-way stretch mesh fabric that is MoistureCool wicking. Its tape-bonded seams offer a superior level of comfort with an athletic stretch fit.

The GPX 2.5 X-Flow gloves are the lightest and most minimalistic gloves Leatt offers. Made of w, a four-way stretch mesh material that offers maximum airflow, whilst its palm is made of NanoGrip, making it extremely durable and breathable. Each fiber of NanoGrip is 7,500 times thinner than a human hair, making it super comfortable and touch screen compatible. It also has excellent gripping ability– even when soaking wet.

The GPX 6.5 Carbon and 5.5 Composite helmets feature ground breaking 360 degree Turbine Technology for concussion and brain rotation safety. 360 degree Turbines are placed strategically between the EPS and rider’s head. These “bumpers” are made of soft Armourgel that hardens on impact. They improve the multiple-impact protection, but more important: reduce the head impact at concussion level up to 30 percent and the rotational acceleration to head and brain by up to 40 percent.