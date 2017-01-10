Grant, Albertson, and Weimer on DMXS Radio Tonight

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Josh Grant finally had the surgeries required to fix both of his injury-plagued ankles and is coming into 2017 healthier than he’s been for quite some time. Grant's solid top-10 in that deep field at Anaheim is certainly proof of that.

Suzuki/FMF/Merge Racing’s Jimmy Alberston found himself in the turbulent off-season when he lost his former team sponsor, but Top Jimmy has made a career with his resilience and dedication to do whatever it takes to go racing. Thankfully, he was able to put together a solid privateer effort and is back on a 450 for the year.

AutoTrader.com/Monster Energy/JGR Suzuki’s Jake Weimer prepared the entire off-season to be ready for the call of an inevitable injury leading up to the opener. He got the call just days before when JGR dropped the news that Justin Barcia would miss at least four rounds. It wasn’t a surprise to anyone when Jake put in a solid night, including a semi race win.

DMXS Radio thanks Lucas Oils, Troy Lee Designs, Moto Dynasty, SCOTT, Shades of Gray, Racer X, MX Sports, DUBYA Wheels, GoPro, OGIO, Concept2 Rowers, Coach Robb Beams, vurbmoto, Skull Candy, and Stellar MX Graphics for their continued support.

DMXS Radio has been making Bad Billy proud since 2001!

www.dmxsradio.com

Tonight at 8-10pm EST