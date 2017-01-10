Breakdown: The War Begins

The other side of this coin is Aldon Baker and his crew of Ryan Dungey, Jason Anderson, and Marvin Musquin. Collectively, they make up the best chance to knock Kenny off his perch. It’s peculiar to even write that because Kenny doesn’t even carry the #1 plate. Dungey is the reigning champion and won in convincing fashion over Kenny the last time they raced this series. That’s not how the momentum seems to be flowing, though, is it? Kenny has adopted the attitude of the champ and Baker’s boys are the ones out to derail him. It’s an interesting flip-flop of the power flow chart. Kenny won all summer long, showed incredible speed in October, and by his own words alone has taken over the alpha role. It reminds me of an old adage, “If you say anything enough times, it becomes true.” (Knowing this, don’t mind me while I chant “I will be tall … I will be tall …”)

Anyhow, the dynamic we now have is shaping up for nothing less than all-out war. Kenny wore a suit and tie to the Thursday press conference. Big deal, right? Well, yes and no. I saw it as just another advance in his, “I am the guy now” offensive. How his suit wearing and NSX driving was perceived may be slightly different. Jason Anderson has made light of Kenny’s press conference attire in recent days, comparing him to the outspoken Irish MMA fighter, Conor McGregor. Surely Roczen’s comments, attitude, and also his incredible riding are big topics of conversation around the Baker compound. If nothing else, Kenny is providing endless motivation for this group. In football, this would be called bulletin board material. One thing is for sure—Kenny is making the most of his time at the self-perceived top of the food chain.

How will the trio of Dungey, Anderson, and Musquin respond? That’s the question in the mind of every fan this week. It says quite a lot about this battle that Roczen won the opener, and the three Baker riders finished second, third and fourth. They all fought valiantly on Saturday, but just didn’t have the pace to combat Roczen’s blitzkrieg. They will have to find a bit more raw speed, especially in the opening laps. Kenny is so good at opening the early gap, giving himself breathing room and disheartening everyone in his rear view mirror. Going into the main event, the last thing those three could allow was a Roczen holeshot and the clear track it provides. If this was NASCAR, Kenny’s car would be considered nearly unbeatable in “clean air.” He is so confident in where he is correspondingly to his competition. The only chance to beat him is to unsettle that picture-perfect execution. All three of the Baker’s boys are good starters and will get another chance next Saturday night.