Between the Motos: Anaheim News

So the new Honda CRF450R won its first AMA Supercross race. Honda folks were pleased, of course. “I’m really happy to see the new CRF450R win the first race of the year!” said HRC executive vice president Shuhei Nakamoto in a team statement. “I would like to thank everyone on the development team as well as the race team for getting the machine ready in such a short time, as we were feeling the effect of the earthquake right when this machine was being developed. I was also incredibly impressed by how Roczen rode the whole race. He was completely in control and he looked like he had more to give if needed. Seely also rode tenaciously and did not give up. I’m convinced his results will continue to improve as the season progresses. I’m very pleased to see us win this very important race but we should not be too content. HRC promises to give more support to the team and I hope the team keeps giving their best for the championship!”

In his 40th Anaheim appearance, Chad Reed was forced to pull out of the main event early after colliding with Weston Peick and breaking his water pump. Peick held on to take eighth. In the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, Steve Matthes said Reed told him he hit Weston as hard as he’s hit anyone ever and Weston didn’t move. Jason Weigandt talked with Peick about the incident after the race.

Racer X: What happened there with Reed? You guys were close a lot of the race.

Weston Peick: I was in front of him pretty much the entire race and we were going back and forth. Half the track he was faster than me, half the track I was faster. So we just kept going pretty hard. He ended up running into me because I went outside after the sand and he went inside and he thought I was going to back down, and I was not backing down. So we collided super hard. I freaking looped out. I think he almost went down. That happened and then the red cross flag was coming out. It was the second time coming around and I was slowing down. He saw that coming, saw me slow down, and he T-bones me in the turn. He hit you again?

He hit me again. That’s when his radiator blew. So you hit the first time and then you kept going, both of you and then he hit you again?

Yeah, because the red cross came out. The second time around he came right into me and T-boned me again. I think that was when they said his radiator blew.

Just behind Peick came Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Josh Grant in ninth. “My day didn’t quite go as planned after having to qualify out of the Last Chance Qualifier,” said Grant. “It is always so hard to concentrate at A1 because I’ve got the added pressure of all my family and friends here watching. I’m looking forward to moving on to next week and having everything settle down a bit.”

Autotrader.com/Monster Energy/ JGR Suzuki was without the riding services of Justin Barcia, who will have to sit out a few weeks due to a broken wrist (Barcia still attended the race to sign autographs). Jake Weimer got the call from the team as a fill-in on Tuesday and after just two days on Barcia’s bike, rode well, winning his semi and taking 11th in the 450SX main event. Weimer told us he had been riding and training all off-season while hoping a deal would materialize with RCH Suzuki, the team he rode with for part of 2016. About three weeks before Anaheim, the team informed Weimer that despite their best efforts, they wouldn’t be able to make anything happen for him. So Weimer then expected to sit the opener out, until the phone rang. Luckily he’d put in enough work in advance, and on a Suzuki, to where he could jump back into things fairly quickly.

It was a good night for the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM team. Davi Millsaps came into the race with an illness and sore ribs—not to mention limited off-season time after wrist and thumb injuries incurred while racing the Canadian Nationals. Despite all that, Davi was a strong seventh in the main event. New teammate Blake Baggett showed good speed, hanging with Eli Tomac for much of his heat race. He started well but then crashed early in the main event. He came from 21st on lap two to finish 14th.

Scary moment for SmarTop/MotoConcepts’ Mike Alessi in the 450 main event. In talking with Racer X’s Aaron Hansel after the main, Alessi said he hit false neutral going over the triple. He cased the jump hard and collapsed off the side of his bike, and had to be attended to by the Alpinestars Medical Unit. Alessi said he should be back next weekend.

“It was just kind of a freak thing. Going off the face of the triple I hit a weird false neutral and lost all drive on the face and cased it,” Alessi told us later in the pits. “I took the whole impact of the handlebars to my stomach. I got the wind completely knocked out of me so bad that I pretty much blacked out. I hit so hard. As I rolled down the backside of the triple I was checking my wrists, my ankles, and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m fine.’ Then as I rolled to that right-hander I just went down. Nothing’s broken and I should be back next week. It was just a gnarly impact to the abdominal area. It’s a good thing my core is in good shape.”

New to that SmarTop/MotoConcepts Honda team is Justin Brayton, but it wasn’t a sparkling debut, with 15th in the 450SX main. Team manager Tony Alessi told us there are some bike setup issues to sort out for Brayton and the team.