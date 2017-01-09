Trey Canard Update

Trey Canard’s tenure with Red Bull KTM got off to a rough start on Saturday, as the veteran was a late scratch for the season opening main event in Anaheim, California, due to a sore shoulder. Canard injured his shoulder during a crash in practice.

“I didn't think it was much and tried to ride through it but by the time I got to the main event I couldn't manage so I decided to call it a night,” he explained on his Instagram account.

In his debut with the team, Canard qualified via the Last Chance Qualifier before sitting out the main event. He wrote on Instagram last night that he will undergo further evaluation on his shoulder today.

You can read his full update below: