Open Mic: Anaheim Interviews

Austin Forkner | Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki | 8th 250SX

Racer X: First supercross. Walk me through your day.

Austin Forkner: It was pretty good. Well, I guess it wasn’t really that great. I think I was sixth in qualifying which is okay. I’ve never really been the best qualifier. Got a good start in the heat. Started second, finished second. Kind of battled up there with the front guys. In the main put myself in a bad position. Didn’t get a good start. I was just back there with those guys banging bars and I think I was in fifth, sixth, seventh area and kind of had a guy come over on me a little bit through the whoops. I braked so I wouldn’t hit their back wheel and I kind of got a buck at the same time that I braked and nosed into the next whoop. I was on the front brake, too. I was on both brakes hard and dropped the nose in. It just completely knifed whenever I hit. I went over the bars and landed on a Tuff Block, so I was fine but I landed in a mud puddle and the bike was covered in mud. The bars were down, lever was up. Kind of didn’t have two very good laps after that. I kind of went into panic mode. But I settled down and relaxed and ran lap times that were just as good as the leaders and actually ran the fastest lap time of the race. I got eighth. Not exactly where I want to be, but I got the first race out of the way. I’m actually really confident going into next weekend.

You rode great, especially considering the crash. What was the most unexpected thing that happened today that you didn’t really anticipate?

Really nothing. I was bummed after qualifying because I wanted to be up there more inside the top three, but I’ve never been that great of a qualifier so it didn’t really bother me that much. But nothing really surprised me. I knew those guys would be aggressive. They are pretty aggressive, so I’m just going to bring the heat next weekend and for the rest of the season.

Was that a triple that you almost did coming out of the first turn? I thought I saw you try and triple that.

I did it in practice. That was kind of on one of my laps that wasn’t very good. Just kind of came out of the turn and was pissed off. I just hit it and tried to make it. Obviously didn’t make it. I like framed it. After that I kind of got myself together, gathered it up, and settled down. That’s whenever I started clicking off good laps. So I’m ready for San Diego.

Does it feel good to get the first one out of the way finally?

Yeah, it feels good and now that I know what it’s like. Obviously not the way I wanted to start the season with an eighth but we’ll move on and I’ll try to just start clicking them off and getting some podiums.

Is there anything you want to change for next week at all?

Put myself in a better position in the main, that’s it. – Kyle Scott