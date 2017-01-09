McElrath, Cianciarulo, Keefer, and Ray on Pulpmx Show Tonight

Anaheim 1 has come and gone so there are a lot of things to talk about on the Pulpmx Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing. Host Steve Matthes welcomes in Eddie Ray as co-host to talk about who did what, who didn’t do what, we’ll take your calls and more.

Troy Lee Designs KTM’s Shane McElrath was a huge surprise in winning his first ever 250SX main event with a dominant performance in the heat and main event. We’ll have Shane on to talk about how he did it, how far under the radar he was and more.

Pro Circuit’s Adam Cianciarulo was there and even though he’s racing the East Coast, we’ll bench race with AC92 and get his thoughts about the opener, his foray into fantasy motocross and more.

Our regular co-host Kris Keefer will call in from the Hi-Dez to offer up his Anaheim 1 thoughts and we’ll bench race with him to figure out what he thought about Ken Roczen, McElrath, and more

Of course Fly Racing’s own Jason Thomas will join us to give us his expert thoughts on what he saw at the race and him and Matthes probably get into an argument at some point.

