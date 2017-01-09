Insight: All Pumped Up

If there’s one thing Tomac can be happy with, it’s his starts. They’ve been a struggle for a while now but he and his team put a huge focus on fixing it during the off-season. He gated well in both his heat race and main event at Anaheim. Kawasaki has some electronics to collect data on his starts, but he says lately he’s been consistent enough to where he hasn’t had to use it.

“The [electronic] data is literally to gather data,” he explained. “So if you do have a bad start or if you have a good start they can go back and look at it and see why. To be totally honest I haven’t changed a whole lot, and I wasn’t really digging my nose into data to improve them. So just got a more consistent technique right now and they were working out.”

Further back, in 10th, came Cooper Webb. The rookie’s 450 debut was filled with hype, with several industry veterans actually even picking him for the Anaheim 1 win. But Webb, despite being one of the most fearless and mentally strong riders in the game, wasn’t immune to the hype and nerves of the opener.

“[It was] really just stuff with myself,” he said. “I kind of struggled with arm pump a little bit tonight. Stuff with the bike can always be better, but I think just with myself and getting comfortable fast. I think having that regular schedule and stuff like that next week will be better. I think it was a little stage fright, I guess you could say. When I lined up I’m just looking at all the guys I’m racing and I think it kind of just sank in a little too much. Just get that confidence and go from there.

“It started off a little rough with practice and stuff, just kind of struggled,” continued Webb. “Not rough, but just wasn’t riding like myself, kind of out of whack. Unfortunately kind of carried that into the heat races. Went to the semi and got a good start and had a nice race. Main event I made some bike changes and just kind of calmed down and at that point just took it as a whatever happened, happened type deal. I was glad with how I rode. Obviously you want to do better but it was a solid start. I was consistent and had a good race. I know what I need to work on. Obviously I have a lot to improve on but it’s a long season. I’m looking forward to getting better.”