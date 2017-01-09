250 Words: Practice and Reality

Winning your first race is nerve racking. Anaheim 1 is nerve racking. Leading with someone trying to close in from behind is nerve racking. Shane McElrath dealt with all of that on his Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM and stayed cool en route to the Anaheim 1 250SX win. Then, moments after trying to pretend the main event was no different than another day at the test track, it was time to realize it was actually the biggest race of his life.

“It’s kind of hard to put it into words,” he said. “I know now what people say when they don’t really have words to describe it, but at that point it’s kind of hard to think about the race itself. You’re pretty much focused on nothing but you and your riding. That’s what we do during the week every week is practice with our teammates and do all the motos with people right behind us and in front of us. That’s kind of what I had to picture it as [a practice day]. Just tried to keep going, keep pushing. The track was pretty tough just with how it was breaking down. The layout was kind of simple but it was tough to be consistent with how it was breaking down, but I’m pumped that I could do it here.

“We came in ready. We’re healthy,” continued McElrath, who raced the 250SX East Region last season, but struggled trying to return from a broken wrist. “We worked hard over the last few months. Probably the most calm I’ve been coming into a season, just because I’ve never really came in healthy. I think that was one of the biggest things. I struggled a little bit in practice—not really struggled, I just put a lot of pressure on myself. I ended up fifth but all the times were close and the track was pretty simple. It’s A1 and that’s kind of how the track always is. I knew that once it was time for the gate to drop I knew my starts were good and I just had to put it together. So the heat race was kind of a big relief. I was nervous but it was good to ride behind Jeremy [Martin] a little bit. I was able to get my breath and calm down and just kind of find a few different lines and relax. I ended up getting the holeshot in the main and then I just tried to do the laps the same every time and just stay calm. That was the biggest thing. Anaheim 1 is the biggest supercross race of the year and a lot of hype around it. The nerves were high all day for myself and I know for a lot of other people too. Just tried to control that the best I could while still trying to focus on the track.”