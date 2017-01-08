Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Anaheim 1 - 450SX
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
Anaheim 1 - 250SX West
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|KTM250SX-F
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|YamahaYZ250F
|3
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|HusqvarnaFC250
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|KTM250SX-F
|5
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|KawasakiKX 250F
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|HondaCRF 250
|7
|Dan Reardon
|Queensland, Australia
|YamahaYZ250F
|8
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|KawasakiKX 250F
|9
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|HondaCRF 250
|10
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|HondaCRF 250
|11
|Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|YamahaYZ250F
|12
|Chase Marquier
|Newcastle, OK
|HondaCRF 250
|13
|Bradley Taft
|Nixa, MO
|YamahaYZ250F
|14
|Blake Lilly
|Wildomar, CA
|KTM250 SX-F
|15
|Killian Auberson
|Switzerland
|KTM250 SX-F
|16
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|KTM250 SX-F
|17
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|SuzukiRm-z250
|18
|Cole Martinez
|Rimrock, AZ
|YamahaYZ250F
|19
|Zac Commans
|Seal Beach, CA
|KawasakiKX 250F
|20
|AJ Catanzaro
|Portland, CT
|YamahaYZ250F
|21
|Hayden Mellross
|Australia
|YamahaYZ250F
|22
|Jon Ames
|YamahaYZ250F
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|25
|2
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|22
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|20
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|18
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|16
|6
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|15
|7
|Davi Millsaps
|Cairo, GA
|14
|8
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|13
|9
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|12
|10
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|11
|11
|Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
|10
|12
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|9
|13
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|8
|14
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|7
|15
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|6
|16
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|5
|17
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|4
|18
|Jimmy Albertson
|Mount Vernon, MO
|3
|19
|Nick Schmidt
|Maryville, WA
|2
|21
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|1
|20
|Mike Alessi
|Apple Valley, CA
|1
|22
|Trey Canard
|Shawnee, OK
|1
250SX West Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|25
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|22
|3
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|20
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|18
|5
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|16
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|15
|7
|Dan Reardon
|Queensland, Australia
|14
|8
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|13
|9
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|12
|10
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|11
|11
|Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|10
|12
|Chase Marquier
|Newcastle, OK
|9
|13
|Bradley Taft
|Nixa, MO
|8
|14
|Blake Lilly
|Wildomar, CA
|7
|15
|Killian Auberson
|Switzerland
|6
|16
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|5
|17
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|4
|18
|Cole Martinez
|Rimrock, AZ
|3
|19
|Zac Commans
|Seal Beach, CA
|2
|20
|Hayden Mellross
|Australia
|1
|21
|AJ Catanzaro
|Portland, CT
|1
|22
|Jon Ames
|1
AMSOIL Arenacross
Round 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio
250AX
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Bike
|1st
|Jace Owen
|1st
|1st
|Honda
|2nd
|Gavin Faith
|2nd
|2nd
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|4th
|3rd
|Yamaha
|4th
|Ben Lamay
|5th
|4th
|Honda
|5th
|Jacob Hayes
|3rd
|7th
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Gared Steinke
|6th
|5th
|Kawasaki
|7th
|Daniel Herrlein
|7th
|6th
|KTM
|8th
|Cameron McAdoo
|10th
|9th
|Honda
|9th
|Heath Harrison
|12th
|8th
|KTM
|10th
|Chris Blose
|11th
|12th
|Yamaha
AX Lites East Region
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Heath Harrison
|KTM
|2nd
|Jacob Williamson
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|5th
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|6th
|Dylan rouse
|KTM
|7th
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Suzuki
|8th
|Scott Zont
|Kawasaki
|9th
|Carter Gordon
|Yamaha
|10th
|Cody Williams
|Kawasaki
250AX Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jace Owen
|34
|2nd
|Gavin Faith
|31
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|28
|4th
|Ben Lamay
|26
|5th
|Jacob Hayes
|25
|6th
|Gared Steinke
|24
|7th
|Daniel Herrlein
|22
|8th
|Cameron McAdoo
|15
|9th
|Heath Harrison
|14
|10th
|Chris Blose
|12
AX Lites East Region Championship Standings
|standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Heath Harrison
|16
|2nd
|Jacob Williamson
|15
|3rd
|Kyle Bitterman
|14
|4th
|Justin Cooper
|13
|5th
|Jerry Robin
|12
|6th
|Dylan rouse
|11
|7th
|Cheyenne Harmon
|10
|8th
|Scott Zont
|9
|9th
|Carter Gordon
|8
|10th
|Cody Williams
|7
FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Round 2 – Riesa, Germany
Prestige Class
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|1st
|Colton Haaker
|1st
|1st
|1st
|2nd
|Alfredo Gomez
|2nd
|3rd
|2nd
|3rd
|Jonathan Walker
|3rd
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Mario Roman
|4th
|5th
|4th
|5th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|5th
|4th
|5th
|6th
|Eloi Salsench
|6th
|7th
|6th
|7th
|Mike Brown
|7th
|6th
|7th
|8th
|Rannar Uusna
|8th
|8th
|8th
|9th
|Pittens Wesley
|10th
|9th
|10th
|10th
|David Leonov
|12th
|10th
|9th
Prestige Class Championship Standings
|Standings
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Colton Haaker
|117
|2nd
|Alfredo Gomez
|95
|3rd
|Jonathan Walker
|93
|4th
|Mario Roman
|59
|5th
|Tadeusz Blazusiak
|58
|6th
|Mike Brown
|56
|7th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|53
|8th
|Rannar Uusna
|37
|9th
|Eloi Salsench
|33
|10th
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|27
Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Round 1 – Manchester, England
Pro Class
|Finish
|Rider
|Team
|1st
|Alngelo Pellegrini
|RFX St. Blazey MX
|2nd
|Florent Richier
|Keystone Honda Racing
|3rd
|Adam Chatfield
|Buildbase Honda Racing
|4th
|Adrien Escoffier
|MVR-D Husqvarna
|5th
|Jack Brunell
|Team Green Kawasaki
|6th
|Matt Bayliss
|Buildbase Honda Racing
|7th
|Hugo Basaula
|Team Green Kawasaki
|8th
|Cedric Soubeyras
|RFX St. Blazey MX
|9th
|Cryille Coulon
|SR75 World Suzuki
Pro Class Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Alngelo Pellegrini
|23
|2nd
|Florent Richier
|18
|3rd
|Adam Chatfield
|16
|4th
|Adrien Escoffier
|15
|5th
|Jack Brunell
|14
|6th
|Matt Bayliss
|13
|7th
|Cedric Soubeyras
|13
|8th
|Hugo Basaula
|12
|9th
|Cryille Coulon
|10