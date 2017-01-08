Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Anaheim 1 - 450SX

- Anaheim, CA

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany HondaCRF 450
2Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM HusqvarnaFC450
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO KawasakiKX 450F
6Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA HondaCRF 450
7Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
8Weston Peick Wildomar, CA SuzukiRM-Z450
9Josh Grant Riverside, CA KawasakiKX 450F
10Cooper Webb Newport, NC YamahaYZ450F
11Jake Weimer Rupert, ID SuzukiRM-Z450
12Justin Bogle Cushing, OK SuzukiRM-Z450
13Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom YamahaYZ450F
14Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
15Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA HondaCRF 450
16Broc Tickle Holly, MI SuzukiRM-Z450
17Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO HondaCRF 450
18Jimmy Albertson Mount Vernon, MO SuzukiRM-Z450
19Nick Schmidt Maryville, WA SuzukiRM-Z450
20Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia YamahaYZ450F
21Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA HondaCRF 450
22Trey Canard Shawnee, OK KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
Anaheim 1 - 250SX West

- Anaheim, CA

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC KTM250SX-F
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH YamahaYZ250F
3Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador HusqvarnaFC250
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX KTM250SX-F
5Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR KawasakiKX 250F
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN HondaCRF 250
7Dan Reardon Queensland, Australia YamahaYZ250F
8Austin Forkner Richards, MO KawasakiKX 250F
9Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA HondaCRF 250
10Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL HondaCRF 250
11Tyler Bowers Danville, KY YamahaYZ250F
12Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK HondaCRF 250
13Bradley Taft Nixa, MO YamahaYZ250F
14Blake Lilly Wildomar, CA KTM250 SX-F
15Killian Auberson Switzerland KTM250 SX-F
16Justin Starling Deland, FL KTM250 SX-F
17Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY SuzukiRm-z250
18Cole Martinez Rimrock, AZ YamahaYZ250F
19Zac Commans Seal Beach, CA KawasakiKX 250F
20AJ Catanzaro Portland, CT YamahaYZ250F
21Hayden Mellross Australia YamahaYZ250F
22Jon Ames YamahaYZ250F
450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany25
2Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN22
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France20
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM18
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO16
6Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA15
7Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA14
8Weston Peick Wildomar, CA13
9Josh Grant Riverside, CA12
10Cooper Webb Newport, NC11
11Jake Weimer Rupert, ID10
12Justin Bogle Cushing, OK9
13Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom8
14Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA7
15Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA6
16Broc Tickle Holly, MI5
17Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO4
18Jimmy Albertson Mount Vernon, MO3
19Nick Schmidt Maryville, WA2
21Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia1
20Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA1
22Trey Canard Shawnee, OK1
250SX West Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC25
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH22
3Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador20
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX18
5Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR16
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN15
7Dan Reardon Queensland, Australia14
8Austin Forkner Richards, MO13
9Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA12
10Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL11
11Tyler Bowers Danville, KY10
12Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK9
13Bradley Taft Nixa, MO8
14Blake Lilly Wildomar, CA7
15Killian Auberson Switzerland6
16Justin Starling Deland, FL5
17Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY4
18Cole Martinez Rimrock, AZ3
19Zac Commans Seal Beach, CA2
20Hayden Mellross Australia1
21AJ Catanzaro Portland, CT1
22Jon Ames 1
AMSOIL Arenacross

Round 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio

250AX

Overall Finish Rider Moto 1 Moto 2 Bike
1st Jace Owen 1st 1st Honda
2nd Gavin Faith 2nd 2nd Kawasaki
3rd Matt Goerke 4th 3rd Yamaha
4th Ben Lamay 5th 4th Honda
5th Jacob Hayes 3rd 7th Kawasaki
6th Gared Steinke 6th 5th Kawasaki
7th Daniel Herrlein 7th 6th KTM
8th Cameron McAdoo 10th 9th Honda
9th Heath Harrison 12th 8th KTM
10th Chris Blose 11th 12th Yamaha

AX Lites East Region

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Heath Harrison KTM
2nd Jacob Williamson Kawasaki
3rd Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki
4th Justin Cooper Yamaha
5th Jerry Robin Yamaha
6th Dylan rouse KTM
7th Cheyenne Harmon Suzuki
8th Scott Zont Kawasaki
9th Carter Gordon Yamaha
10th Cody Williams Kawasaki
Jace Owen led every lap of both main events.
Jace Owen led every lap of both main events. ShiftOne Photography

250AX Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jace Owen 34
2nd Gavin Faith 31
3rd Matt Goerke 28
4th Ben Lamay 26
5th Jacob Hayes 25
6th Gared Steinke 24
7th Daniel Herrlein 22
8th Cameron McAdoo 15
9th Heath Harrison 14
10th Chris Blose 12

AX Lites East Region Championship Standings

standing Rider Points
1st Heath Harrison 16
2nd Jacob Williamson 15
3rd Kyle Bitterman 14
4th Justin Cooper 13
5th Jerry Robin 12
6th Dylan rouse 11
7th Cheyenne Harmon 10
8th Scott Zont 9
9th Carter Gordon 8
10th Cody Williams 7

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round 2 – Riesa, Germany

Prestige Class

Overall Finish Rider Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3
1st Colton Haaker 1st 1st 1st
2nd Alfredo Gomez 2nd 3rd 2nd
3rd Jonathan Walker 3rd 2nd 3rd
4th Mario Roman 4th 5th 4th
5th Pascal Rauchenecker 5th 4th 5th
6th Eloi Salsench 6th 7th 6th
7th Mike Brown 7th 6th 7th
8th Rannar Uusna 8th 8th 8th
9th Pittens Wesley 10th 9th 10th
10th David Leonov 12th 10th 9th

Prestige Class Championship Standings

Standings Rider Points
1st Colton Haaker 117
2nd Alfredo Gomez 95
3rd Jonathan Walker 93
4th Mario Roman 59
5th Tadeusz Blazusiak 58
6th Mike Brown 56
7th Pascal Rauchenecker 53
8th Rannar Uusna 37
9th Eloi Salsench 33
10th Manuel Lettenbichler 27
Haaker was perfect on the weekend with 1-1-1 moto scores.
Haaker was perfect on the weekend with 1-1-1 moto scores. Husqvarna Images

Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)

Round 1 – Manchester, England

Pro Class

Finish Rider Team
1st Alngelo Pellegrini RFX St. Blazey MX
2nd Florent Richier Keystone Honda Racing
3rd Adam Chatfield Buildbase Honda Racing
4th Adrien Escoffier MVR-D Husqvarna
5th Jack Brunell Team Green Kawasaki
6th Matt Bayliss Buildbase Honda Racing
7th Hugo Basaula Team Green Kawasaki
8th Cedric Soubeyras RFX St. Blazey MX
9th Cryille Coulon SR75 World Suzuki

Pro Class Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Alngelo Pellegrini 23
2nd Florent Richier 18
3rd Adam Chatfield 16
4th Adrien Escoffier 15
5th Jack Brunell 14
6th Matt Bayliss 13
7th Cedric Soubeyras 13
8th Hugo Basaula 12
9th Cryille Coulon 10
Monster Energy