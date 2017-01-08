The Word On...

Group in Maryland Oppose Nitro Circus Event

According to the Capital Gazette some ass hats in Maryland are trying to block Travis Pastrana and his Nitro Circus Tour from performing in front of his hometown crowd. Per the report, Nitro Circus applied for a permit for a July show at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, only to have a community near the stadium object with “the board of directors for the Admiral Heights Improvement Association voted unanimously to recommend the event not be permitted at the stadium.” Further, in a letter to Pantelides and Paone, the board cited the following as objectionable:

The production is designed to be loud.

Heavy metal rock music is played throughout.

Cannon blasting and unmuffled motorcycle engines create more noise.

The show includes pyrotechnics.

There's loud commentary from a prominent public address system.

What a joke. Remember, the stadium also hosts Navy football games and other events. You can read the entire story here.

Pastrana posted the following on his Facebook page. Hopefully this works out for TP and crew.

A few uninformed residents voted unanimously to deny Nitro Circus from having a show in my hometown of Annapolis. The residents in charge of making decisions for their community went on YouTube to analyze Nitro Circus Live and without any factual information, decided it would be "EXTREMELY disruptive." They cited that events like ours don't give much back to the local communities. This is really disappointing after everything nitro and myself have personally done over the past 16 years to talk and read to young students at schools. The support we've given to local athletics. The support and donations to injured vets and terminally ill children. We do these things because we want to and never expect a thank you, but I think it is EXTREMELY disappointing that we may not be able to put on a show in our home town in front of our family, friends and fans because a few individuals didn't bother to do any real research before shutting down something that would be such a positive impact on the local community. I also think it is EXTREMELY disappointing that people who live next to the Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium which regularly holds events with 30,000+ fans thinks that 8 to 10 thousand of our fans would cause more of a disturbance. Feel free to write into the Capital Gazette if you have been to a Nitro Circus Event and let them know what we are about and the experience you had there. Thanks.

MAG Merging Online Retail Stores

The Motorsport Aftermarket Group (MAG) is reportedly merging its two online stores—Motorcycle Superstore and J&P Cycles—according to a report by Powersports Business. According to the report, Motorcycle-Superstore.com traffic will eventually be directed to JPCycles.com in 2017. More from Asphalt and Rubber:

This development is hot on the heels of the news about Anthony Bucci stepping down as CEO of RevZilla, showing that there is a great deal of flux in the online motorcycle retail space. The closing of Motorcycle-Superstore is also timely to the demise of Motorcycle USA – the once media component to Motorcycle-Superstore, which MAG closed down in February 2016. That deal also saw MAG sell Cycle News to Powersport Media. It’s not clear why MAG is closing down Motorcycle-Superstore, though one can hazard a guess that the consolidation is for cost purposes. Having to online retail spaces with minimal differences between them likely seemed like suspect decision-making.

Marquez at Superprestigio

Late last year, current MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez won the Superprestigio, a flat track event held in Barcelona, Spain. The fourth edition saw Marquez win the event over MotoAmerica’s Tony Elias and 2013 American Flat Track Champion Brad Baker, a former winner of the event. Marquez recently released a cool video of his win on his YouTube page.