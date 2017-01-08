Saturday Night Live: Anaheim 1

Rain was a threat throughout the week and led to a covered track and shortened/delayed practice schedule on race day. But while Saturday’s weather turned out great, the rain from earlier in the week still did some damage. Roczen, Dungey and others said the track was tricky because the transitions started soft, making them notchy, and then so much drying agent was applied in the whoops that they because rock hard and very slick. They both commented on the track being very slippery, making it hard to really charge.

Nobody wants to have a bad race, especially at the season opener, but Trey Canard probably would have been happier with poor results than he is with what happened to him today. The Red Bull KTM rider took a nasty tumble during qualifying that sent his bike bouncing and tweaked his shoulder. Later he crashed in a semi which didn’t help the situation. He was able to ride through the pain to qualify via the LCQ, but when the main event rolled around his shoulder was just too sore to continue and he pulled the plug. No word yet on the severity of the injury or Canard’s status for next weekend.

If you’re Christophe Pourcel you’re probably wishing Canard would have made the decision to pull out a little sooner. Pourcel found himself behind Canard in the LCQ just outside the final transfer spot and wasn’t able to get around Canard and into the main. Pourcel looked a little timid all night, but the good news for him is he typically gets faster and more comfortable as the season progresses.

Speaking of bad luck, Phil Nicoletti was served a healthy dose of it when he jammed his rear brake lever on the first lap and had to pull into the mechanic’s area. The pit stop cost him a huge amount of time and when he got going again he was in dead last. He ended up seventeenth, definitely isn’t what he wanted on his first race back on the 250, but at least there’s plenty of room for improvement in San Diego. Of course Phil had some bad luck!

As long as we’re on the subject of bad luck, let’s talk about Mike Alessi. The Smartop Motoconcepts rider was clicking along during the main event when he hit a false neutral as he was going up the face of a triple jump. Not surprisingly he cased it extremely hard and took a vicious in the stomach from the handlebars.

“It was just kind of a freak thing. Going off the face of the triple I hit a weird false neutral and lost all drive on the face and cased it,” Alessi told us later in the pits. “I took the whole impact of the handlebars to my stomach. I got the wind completely knocked out of me so bad that I pretty much blacked out. I hit so hard. As I rolled down the backside of the triple I was checking my wrists, my ankles, and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m fine.” Then as I rolled to that right hander I just went down. Nothing’s broken and I should be back next week. It was just a gnarly impact to the abdominal area. It’s a good thing my core is in good shape.”

Not a bad night for CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha rookie Bradley Taft, who finished thirteenth in his pro supercross debut in the 250SX Class, although he doesn’t agree.

“It was good in qualifying, I qualified ninth, and then got fifth in my heat race. For my first race I felt that was pretty solid, but in the main event I think I was eleventh or something and ended up getting tangled up with another rider and went down,” Taft said. “I got back up and got thirteenth. Hopefully I can do better next week. I’m definitely bummed, I had higher expectations. It’s something to build off of though, and I guess I can only go up from here.”