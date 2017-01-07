Race Day Feed: Anaheim 1

Today officially marks the end of the off-season, and as usual, there’s an incredible amount of hype surrounding the start of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Championship. We could literally bench race and analyze all day, but the time for that is over. Today is all about action, and the Racer X Race Day Feed is where you’ll find it all. Check here frequently, we’ll be updating this page regularly as the day unfolds. For even quicker updates, follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

We’ve been talking about the upcoming season for several weeks now, but if you haven’t been on Racer X Online in the last few days there are a few items you may have missed. First and foremost is the absence of Justin Barcia, who suffered a wrist injury that will keep him off the bike for the first several rounds. Our own Jason Weigandt caught up with Barcia to get his take on this recent setback, which you can see here. Jake Weimer will fill in for Barcia in the meantime. For a complete look at who’s on the sidelines with injury, check out our latest injury report.

James and Malcolm Stewart are also noticeably absent, although neither are injured. After racing in Europe during the off-season Malcolm was planning on trying to be on the gate at A1 but found himself without a ride when the music stopped. Unless he’s doing a very good job of hiding in the pits here in Anaheim, he won't be racing tonight. More than likely we’ll see him later in the season. Same for James, who said he plans on making it to the races at some point.

For a quick rundown on some of the key players who are racing today, go here.

Practice reports will be slightly delayed today due to a revised schedule—some rain came down and the track crew need extra time to work the track into premium condition.