James Stewart Releases Statement: "Not quite done yet"

In a statement released last night on his Instagram page, James Stewart said he will return during the 2017 season.

The second winningest rider in the history of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is currently without a ride and will not race the 2017 supercross opener at Anaheim.

Stewart wrote that he’s looking forward to returning soon. “Truly can't tell ya how much I'm looking forward to returning doing it my way.”

You can read his full statement below: