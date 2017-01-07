James Stewart Releases Statement: "Not quite done yet"
In a statement released last night on his Instagram page, James Stewart said he will return during the 2017 season.
The second winningest rider in the history of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is currently without a ride and will not race the 2017 supercross opener at Anaheim.
Stewart wrote that he’s looking forward to returning soon. “Truly can't tell ya how much I'm looking forward to returning doing it my way.”
You can read his full statement below:
It's been 16 years since a Saturday night in Jan came and i wasn't in a stadium doing what I love. But all I can say is it won't last for long!!! Truly can't tell ya how much I'm looking forward to returning doing it my way. After months of trying to make things happen, i realize that no matter what I would do, it wasn't going to work. You keep doing the samething then it's no one else fault besides your own no matter who's doing it to ya. So we're doing it on our own To all that supported me... I'll see you soon. Too all that didn't... I'll see you soon. Wanna thank all my sponsors that are supporting me thru this adventure @redbull @gopro @oakley @dcshoes@sevenmx_ @bell_powersports. And most importantly, I wanna thank my fans for being Ultra Patient with me thru all of this. Wasn't until last week that I actually had a final plan to go at it this way. For those that tried to break me. Sorry... but you can't get rid of me that easy. Not quite done yet!