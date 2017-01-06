Racerhead #1

And that’s the real key here. Often when a rider ratchets up a bunch of titles, the seasons become less about winning and more about not losing. That’s when the pressure really comes, when failure is not an option. Ryan has been brilliant in his ability to side step that. He will give it his all this season, and if he wins, he wins, but he’s not going to lose sleep over the possibility that it won’t work out. He knows there’s only so much he can control, anyway. He will do his best, and he will be happy with that. You know what? We all know that recently, Ryan’s best has been good enough to win. You know what else? No matter where Ryan finishes in the championship this season, first, second, third or 20th, no one will look back at him being a failure, anyway. He’s already had a career most would dream of. I think he’s one of the few that’s figured out how to both not rest on his laurels and get complacent, but also let his past success give him some satisfaction and take the pressure away from whatever is coming next.

He’s the supercross champion, and he’s seems to enjoy it as much as anyone since Jeremy McGrath. Pretty impressive, win or lose.

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

It has been a long few months away from the sport we all love, but supercross is back—and with a vengeance! Most of the riders (other than Justin Barcia) have avoided serious injury and are coming in ready to rumble. As most are healthy, the biggest challenge most riders will face is their own mind.

Anaheim is a pressure cooker like no other. There is so much hype and anticipation leading up to this race. Every team is under pressure to perform for their sponsors, and the riders feel the brunt of that. The silly thing is that this race is no different in the big picture. It counts for the same amount of points as any other round, and when we look back in a few months, no one really cares if you finished 4th or 9th. Keeping that perspective is nearly impossible, but if it can be achieved, it can allow for a much more casual day. All of the work has been done. There's nothing anyone can do if they aren't ready at this point. Their best bet is to simply relax and let things unfold. Anxiety will only make life more difficult and prevent them from performing at their best.