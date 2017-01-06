Pourcel and Anderson to Auction Off Race-Worn Atlas Neck Braces

Encinitas, CA – With the announcement of Christophe Pourcel joining Atlas Brace Technologies' growing list of athletes comes groundbreaking news on the philanthropic side of the industry. Atlas and Christophe are proud to announce that they will be donating every race-worn Atlas Air, their flagship product, to The Road 2 Recovery Foundation. Each brace will go up for auction to benefit Road 2 Recovery’s mission and the athletes they help. After this announcement, Jason Anderson of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and also part of the Atlas family, has pledged all of his race-worn braces to R2R as well.

Each autographed race-worn Atlas brace from Christophe Pourcel and Jason Anderson will be auctioned off separately on eBay. The details of the race they were ridden in will be in the description box along with images of the autograph and brace. The first auction date will be announced after Anaheim 1 and will be live for bidding for 7 days. More details and the direct link on how to bid will be announced soon.

Road 2 Recovery cannot thank Christophe, Jason, and Atlas enough. Christophe has always been a loyal supporter; he and Jason both have donated gear and other items in the past to help with fundraising efforts. This contribution will continue to help support the 16 current open causes R2R is funding for.