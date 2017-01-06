Open Mic: Justin Barcia

Yeah but, man, when you got up from the crash and your wrist hurt, and the opener is coming up, you had to be like “Oh, no.”

Yeah, and this left wrist has been a challenge for me for a long time….

Is this the one you hurt in the second moto at the Charlotte GP?

Yeah. So I’ve had some issues. Not issues that can’t be fixed or anything, it just needs some time to heal. That’s the best thing for me. It might not be the best thing for everyone, but for me it’s the best thing to come to the races when I’m 100 percent and I have that confidence, because I know what I can do on a dirt bike. If I’m not 100 percent then I don’t have that confidence, and when you’re racing the best riders in the world it’s just not realistic.

So explain what you explained to me earlier: you’ve spent the last month just trying to figure this wrist out.

It’s unbelievable. It’s unbelievable how much I’ve tried. As much work as I put into my own training I’ve put into my wrist. My doctor down in Florida, Dr. Berg, he’s done everything he can do. The team has done everything they can do. It’s not possible to get this thing to heal in two weeks.

And it will get worse if you ride?

I don’t know if it will get worse, but it won’t heal. The pain is just not realistic to try to hold on for 20 laps. I just need to let it heal and come back when I’m 100 percent. If I don’t let it heal, it will be something I have to deal with all year.

If you try to race, it will suck all year?

Yeah it’s just not realistic. It will be something I will have to deal with, mentally and physically, all year.

And this layoff shouldn’t be as long as the thumb or the hip and the injuries you had the last two years?

I’m super confident I can get this thing going in a few weeks, and I’ll be back out there. My friend Jeff from All Sport Dynamics made me a brace so I don’t have to wear a cast, so I can take it off when I’m taking a shower. It doesn’t move so I can still do my training. All in all, I’ll still go to the races, I’ll be out here in California supporting the sponsors who have been with me the last few years. They’ve been with me through some tough times, we’ve had some good times, too, but we’ve had tougher times. We’ll be fine.

Let me guess. You were ripping right before you got hurt?

[Laughs] It was going really well! I mean, I was turning some hot laps, I was feeling great. I came back from Europe, I knew I had to work on those things, we worked on those things and got the speed up.

So you got better after Europe.

Yeah! People are like, “If Europe shows anything his season is going to be like that!” You and your buddies.