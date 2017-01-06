ODI Grips Presents “Locked and Loaded” with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM

Film: ODI Grips

From ODI: Continuing with a history of innovation, ODI is proud to announce the continued partnership with the newly renamed Team Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS. With two former Champions in Davi Millsaps and Blake Baggett, the team will be the first premier class team to use ODI's patented V2 Lock On grip system, exclusively. Paired with the ODI Podium handlebar, the duo will enter into battle this weekend at Anaheim in the supercross series opener. Their third teammate, Benny Bloss will join them when the team heads east. After a strong motocross season on a 450, Benny is looking to prove that he is the future by contending for the 250SX East Region Championship. Together they are "Locked and Loaded" to do battle. For more information visit ODIgrips.com.