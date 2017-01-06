ICYMI: This Week on Racer X

It’s been a busy week on Racer X Online. With the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener just a day away, there has been plenty to talk about. We understand that you won’t read everything we publish, but you may have missed a few things.

So, we’ve made it easy for you, and put together a list of stuff we’ve published this week. Enjoy—and be sure to watch Anaheim 1 tomorrow live on Fox Sports 1.