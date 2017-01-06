ICYMI: This Week on Racer X
It’s been a busy week on Racer X Online. With the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener just a day away, there has been plenty to talk about. We understand that you won’t read everything we publish, but you may have missed a few things.
So, we’ve made it easy for you, and put together a list of stuff we’ve published this week. Enjoy—and be sure to watch Anaheim 1 tomorrow live on Fox Sports 1.
Monday Conversation: Austin Forkner
The 2016 AMA Motocross Rookie of the Year is set to make his highly anticipated Monster Energy Supercross debut this Saturday in the 250SX West Region. Eric Johnson talked with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider earlier this week.
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: 450SX and 250SX West Region Preview
Jason Thomas and Jason Weigandt join Steve Matthes to preview the 450SX Class and 250SX West Region in the popular Fly Racing Racer X Podcast. Listen to the 450 preview here and the 250 preview here.
The List: 10 Great Anaheim Supercross Moments
In 1976, AMA Supercross moved into what is now called Angel Stadium. From 1976 all the way through 2016 (with a brief break during a stadium revamp in the late 1990s), exactly 67 supercross events have been run inside the ball yard. Eric Johnson took a look at some of historic moments to take place in Anaheim.
ReduX: Just How Deep?
Yes, we say it every year, but when you look at the names that will occupy the 450 Class this year, it’s hard to argue that 2017 has a loaded field. Jason Weigandt broke it down in his ReduX column.
Team Guides
A new year also means new numbers, riders, teams, etc. It’s hard to keep it all straight. Luckily for you, we’re here to help. Here's a handy guide for the weekend and the season. Here is a guide to the 450 Class and 250 Class.
10 Things to Watch: Everything for 17
We decided to expand our regular 10 Things to Watch feature to include last year’s top-22 450SX racers by giving them two sentences each. We even included a few bonuses.
3 on 3: Hot Takes
Okay, these aren’t scorching hot or anything, but it’s always fun to take a guess who we think will win a championship at the start of each season. We enlisted the help of former pros Jason Thomas and David Pingree, along with Steve Matthes, to take their best shots.
Insight: How Roczen Went Red
Yes, we’ve known about Ken Roczen’s switch to Honda HRC for some time. But, Steve Matthes adds some great tidbits of information on how the deal went down by talking to some of the key players behind the change.
How to Watch: Anaheim 1
Looking for TV times, the race day schedule, previous A1 winners, 2017 numbers, and more? You can find it all in our How to Watch feature.
Injury Report: Anaheim 1
Injuries are an unfortunate part of supercross. Luckily most of the top riders made it through the off-season. We have updates on Justin Barcia, Matt Bisceglia, and more in this week’s Injury Report.
Where Are They Now: Derek Natvig
“Shortly after I turned pro, I was racing a Trans Cal Winter Series event at Sunrise [Cycle Park—now renamed Racetown 395]. I crashed on this one jump and broke my back pretty bad. I was knocked out and someone landed on top of me. Crushed six vertebrae. That was right at the same time Mitch [Payton] was starting his team and I was friends with him and riding with all those guys. But I was suddenly paralyzed.” Former Loretta’s champ and Team Green rider Derek Natvig has a must read story.
Between the Motos: Jason Anderson
Despite a dramatic moment at the Motocross of Nations last year, Anderson’s off-season was actually pretty smooth, and he told us at the pre-season press conference on Thursday he wants to run up front even more in 2017.