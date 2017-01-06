Exhaust: Where’s the money coming from?

That’s the good side. On the other side, though, my conversations at the track yesterday covered something far less sunny, shiny, and glossy. Lots of conversations drifted into the relative strength of the motorcycle industry, and the budgets connected to that. It’s not good. Yeah, I remember what it was like here in 2009, and it was worse. But at least then, everyone knew slashed bike sales and budgets were related to an economic collapse well outside of the industry’s control. I don’t want this to quickly devolve into a political discussion, but can we all just agree the economy isn’t as bad as it was in 2008? Many industries have bounced back to pre-recession levels, including autos, which have flirted with record sales for the last few years.

From what I hear, motorcycle sales have bounced back slightly from the absolute doldrums, but annual sales generally come in 40 to 60 percent off of the highest heights in the mid-2000s. Yes, people spent stupid money back then so some of those numbers aren’t realistic targets. Also, I think many enthusiasts have switched to side-by-sides, which didn’t exist in the same numbers back in 2004, but certainly pad the profits of some of the manufacturers. But all that really matters is that motorcycle sales just aren’t good right now, and from what I hear from many, dirt bike sales, specifically, haven’t had a massive rebound and are just way, way down from the halcyon days of the early 2000s.

Why? I’ve covered this topic quite a few times, but I want to continue hammering on it. There are a lot of theories, starting with four-strokes, of course, and the rising costs and speeds inherent to them. You don’t need me to tell you about the four-stroke deal. There’s a letter about it in Ask Ping! almost every week. There will be rants about them in the comments below this article. Four-strokes. You know all about it.

Also mentioned is the rise of training facilities, which have taken the fastest talent away from the local races and put more emphasis on “making it” professionally. That’s an unrealistic goal for most local riders. At the elite level, things are good—more amateurs get good training and support than ever, and move into factory rides early. Those riders come into supercross more prepared than ever. But that only impacts the one percent (where have you heard that term before?). The hundreds of thousands that just want to have dirt bikes and go ride and have fun? Doesn’t really help them. Plus, if you want to make it or at least pursue racing seriously, you now see moving to a training facility (which is a wild sacrifice for a family) as the best route, as opposed to ripping it up every weekend at your local tracks. Yes, very few local heroes “make it” but the best local riders always came to the races because they thought they were going to win and get discovered. That illusion of potential success kept people coming to the races. A dozen years ago, I remember going to Steel City on weekends and seeing factory Suzuki rider Broc Hepler, at that time one of the fastest amateurs in the country, racing the B class every weekend. That was normal and anyone else in Pennsylvania, Ohio, or the surrounding area came to Steel City to challenge Hepler, because beating him meant something.