Chad Reed On the Absence of James Stewart

Yesterday at the Anaheim 1 press conference inside Angel Stadium’s Diamond Club, On Track Off Road’s Andrea Wilson asked the riders what their thoughts were on the absence of James Stewart, the second winningest rider in the history of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

The riders didn’t exactly jump out of their seats to answer.

Host Jamie Little directed the question to Ryan Dungey, who quickly passed it on to Chad Reed—the longtime rival of Stewart.

Check out what Chad had to say via SupercrossLive.com.