Between the Motos: Jason Anderson

Do you remember this whole des Nations deal?

Yeah, I remember everything. Obviously it started when I broke my foot the night before.

Yeah, how scared were you the night before the race, trying to nurse that foot?

Honestly, I was more worried about doing more damage to it that would hurt me down the road. I didn’t want to prolong the injury, but they taped my foot up to where I couldn’t move it, and it was numb, so after that I basically didn’t give a shit. I just was ready to ride! I could still use my back brake, that’s what mattered, if it was on my shifter side it maybe could have been worse. I could feel the bone moving the whole moto, but it didn’t hurt, it was just a weird feeling. But they did give me a shot, which probably made it hurt less.

During that moto, you guys didn’t even have good gate picks, you’re hurt, and all of a sudden you pull a holeshot! What was that feeling like?

Des Nations is such a different pressure. It’s almost like being a kid again, you’re not thinking about money or anything like that. You’re racing for pride. And the fans, it feels like a supercross, you can hear them and they’re so loud with the chainsaws and all that, even on the hot lap they’re loud! So once you’re riding, you just kind of zone out. I’m pretty pumped that even though I got laid out, I still remember everything that went down.

Yeah that would have been a shame to not remember winning that one. So you weren’t knocked out that badly?

No, just a few seconds. I remember going down the hill and falling down on the ground. My scapula was broken, but to be honest I didn’t even know it was broken.

But there was no chance of racing the final moto, right?

First of all, I think head injuries are something that should be taken seriously. But if it hadn’t been broadcast live on TV, and if everyone hadn’t saw it, and it had happened in the back of the track … I felt pretty good, actually. I wasn’t sore, and we’re dirt bikers, we’re dumbasses, so we probably would have tried to do it.

Yeah but at the time we all thought you were dead!

[Laughs] Yeah, exactly!

So did you have to stay in Italy longer?

Yeah the hospital made me stay an extra night. My parents came over to find me, and my dad couldn’t find my room because he doesn’t speak Italian, and I don’t speak Italian so I couldn’t find him. Plus, the hospital is a public hospital, no TV, no Wi-Fi, nothing.

Did your phone work?

No! Nothing, nothing! It was crazy.

So you’re back at it, no injuries, do you feel even better than last year, when you won this race?

I feel like everybody feels pretty awesome when they’re coming into this race. We’ll see how I do. But I feel … nothing really surprises you in the first race. Especially after what I did here last year. But yeah, I definitely feel good.