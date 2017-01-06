Bench Racing Ammo: Chad Reed’s Vision

Another Anaheim, another pre-season press conference for Chad Reed. He’s been racing in this event since 2002, and incredibly Saturday night will be, by our math, his 40th Anaheim supercross.

But while the pre-season hype can seem pretty similar year after year, Reed believes there are real reasons why this year will be better than the last few, for him. And by the way, we didn’t even ask him about age or having a teammate in Cooper Webb. Those topics have been beaten to death. As you’ll see, there are many other big things on Chad’s mind, and as usual, he didn’t hold back in talking about them.

Racer X: How far ahead are you compared to last year?

Chad Reed: Hopefully five positions

[Laughs] Okay, good answer. Next week, one position?

Yeah!

Last year, this team thing came in late. Now you’ve been set for a while.

The reality is, I burned the candle at both ends for so many years, and everyone thought, “Oh, you no longer have your own team, you’re going to Yamaha and it will get easier,” but really, the last off-season was as bad, if not worse, than the previous six. I was on the phone every day, I was looking at emails every day, I was on the phone yelling at my agent every day. I was pissed off at the industry, every day. I didn’t know where we were at and we didn’t have a job, every day. So it really wasn’t any different [than running his own team, TwoTwo Motorsports]. I did the work and the motos, so I was ready from that perspective, and I think when I came into the races everything was new and fresh and I was able to ride off of that. But reality set in three or four races in. And I just didn’t have it. I was spent, I was worked, and I needed time off. I went to some GPs. It sucked because, I’ve heard comments, people say, “Well, it’s your job to go to Europe and race in that race [Reed’s planned races in the GPs last year]” but it’s like, I didn’t want to race at that race. I would rather go to that race and be a fan, be 100 percent committed to the fan, but instead I’m showing up and giving a half-assed racing effort instead of being there for the fans. I just needed time off. I think one of the reasons I’ve been able to do this for my 17th go around is because I get away from it. I think a lot of people never get away from it. For me, I need to have that step away, that get away, that live a normal life, get fat, until you finally hit that rock bottom, when I weigh 190 pounds, and it’s finally time. It’s time! Then you work hard and you’re excited to work hard. That’s where I excel and that’s my happy place.