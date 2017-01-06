Adam,

It’s just business, bro. Motorcycle Superstore has a bottom line they have to watch, just like all businesses, and their marketing budget is determined by their net profits. It sounds like they didn’t have the year they hoped to have and they couldn’t commit to spending that money again. It has nothing to do with Jimmy personally; he and Georgia did a great job of promoting that brand all year long. This sport is driven by expendable income and, as such, is very fickle and susceptible to economic ebbs and flows. The Motorcycle Superstore squad isn’t the first race team to fold up after a brief stint and it certainly won’t be the last. Hopefully the Albertsons can put a new team together and keep coming to the races because I don’t want to live in a world where those two aren’t at the races, especially the cute blond one with the amazing legs. Yeah, I’m talking about you Jimmy. See you tomorrow, handsome.

PING

Hey Ping,

How are things? I just wanted to email you for a little advice but first let me say that I was a huge fan of yours back in the day. I actually grew up riding and racing in the northeast but got stationed at Camp Pendleton when I joined the Marines and was there from 1993-1998. Me and a buddy got bikes and raced Carlsbad and practiced at Starwest under the lights weekly. I met you in the pits at a couple of the supercross rounds back then. Now I am a firefighter in Waterbury, CT and can definitely relate to a lot of the things you have said about it on the Pulp Show. I've been doing the firefighter thing for 18 years now. My department is about 230 guys so we're a descent sized job. Anyways my question is this … I've always been a bigger guy (muscle wise) and lifted most my life. This has hindered me while racing because of arm pump. Last year me and my kids started racing off-road GPs and I'm doing two 30-minute motos. I am always in the top 3 for the first 15 min and then end up fading to top 10. So frustrating because my speed just drops way off and I literally have a hard time even hanging on. My hands even start to fall asleep during the rougher races like Southwick. I have read all the remedies and things to try and have begun to get ahold of it more but my question is this.... I know bar and lever positioning play a role in this but I don't know how it works. Do taller, rolled forward bars seem to help or the opposite? And the same with levers ... rolled forward or more level? I always set my bars and levers to what is comfortable to me but I'm willing to re-learn that feeling if it would help with arm pump.

Anyways thanks for your time and stay safe!

Bill Docchio

Ps. Please don't tell me to buy Aldon’s arm pump spray … lol