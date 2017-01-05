Where Are They Now: Derek Natvig

You’ve been with Kawasaki for 22 years. That’s a long time.

I say I went to Kawasaki College. I actually set aside my college education to follow my racing dream, then I got that full-time offer for R&D, and I put off college again. But I did the R&D thing for seven years, then moved into doing market research, and then moved over to marketing, where I am today. As for marketing, I have served in many different roles, but what I do now is race marketing. It’s kind of like a dream come true I guess, as it matches the company needs with my passion, and I have both of the backgrounds that are required for success.

The motorcycle business has changed a ton since 2000, and especially with the decline in unit sales related to the economy in 2008 through 2012. How did you guys weather that storm?

We’ve seen a lot of changes for sure. We used to have more passionate people who were long tenured employees, but now it is much more focused on skill sets, product background, and return on investment. Today’s world is entirely different than from the place I came from. I honestly think that today it would be hard for a guy like me to replicate my career path if I were to start all over.

Just the other day, I was speaking with a friend while I was on the way to a photo shoot. He said I was living the dream. I didn’t get it at first, my dream was always to be a factory racer, but I did get to some level of success in that area. But now I work with them professionally, and can continue to be around the sport that I love. So that is indeed a dream.

I understand that you and your wife are both Loretta’s champions?

Yeah, I guess so. I got together with and married Mercedes Gonzalez. It was funny, when we first got married, everyone made fun of us for being the fastest married couple, but then Andrew Short and Jackie came along. But yeah, we are a real motocross family now. She works over at Honda running their rider education center, but she won most of her Women’s Championships while riding for Kawasaki Team Green. We got married in 1998 and we have two kids, our son Cameron is 15 and our daughter is Danielle is 13. Neither of them really race, but they both ride just for fun. They are both really into mountain biking and soccer. They’re now getting into mountain bike racing in school, so that’s pretty cool. Also, we live in Orange County just up the road from Oakley and Kawasaki, so it’s like a short three-mile commute for me to get into the office.

Can you give me some specifics on your job with Kawasaki?

For the most part, I oversee all of our United States race marketing efforts, which focuses mostly on supercross and motocross. When the economy went bad in 2008 we sadly had to close our road racing program. So when it comes to that stuff, I also leverage other Kawasaki teams around the globe, including say, the World Superbike Series and some flat track stuff. So every week I work with agency people to organize the race win ad, social media, content, and get the message out there. And now, we really have a focus on leveraging race wins to use as a tool to sell our products. That is a direct result of having smaller budgets than what existed back in say, 2006. One other thing that I have been doing is working direct with Feld to create the Science of Supercross series. Those are the educational pieces that they play on the supercross TV shows, and they’re designed to help the novice viewers understand more about what is going on with what they are watching. Last year we did eight episodes, but this year we have 16 in total. We’re starting out at A1 with the heart rate monitors. But overall, I’ve been in this role for about a year and I feel like we are just getting started.