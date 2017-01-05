Trey Canard Re-Signs with Leatt

Santa Clarita, California – Leatt Family member Trey Canard returns to the Leatt Team for 2017. Wearing the Carbon GPX 6.5 most technologically advanced neck brace, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate is ready for a fresh start aboard a championship-winning team.

Trey has chosen Leatt as his preferred protection brand since day one. Having been involved in a very serious accident in 2012 at the Los Angeles Supercross, he understands the importance of being properly protected and has consistently been a great brand ambassador for Leatt.

The GPX 6.5 Carbon neck brace is the latest addition to the Leatt off-road neck brace range and has a brand new, sleek design that is ultra-light. Designed to fit all riders comfortably, the semi-rigid structure is super adjustable whilst the structure remains very rigid during a crash. This helps to transmit energy from your helmet to your body, bypassing your neck—which is key for reducing neck forces and is called Alternative Load Path Technology (ALPT®). All Leatt neck braces are CE tested and certified as Personal Protective Equipment.