SPY Releases Cole Seely Signature Goggle

Carlsbad, Calif. – SPY is happy to pin its support for Cole Seely with the introduction of his first signature SPY MX goggle colorway. Available on SPY’s premium Omen MX goggle, Seely’s new colorway sports his signature CS/14 logo and a color scheme specifically designed by Seely himself.

Inspired by his current style off the track, Seely’s Omen MX goggle sports a refined style dominated by an understated black and graphite color combo, with matte mint color accents throughout. Combining his love for riding with his love of rock music, the goggle’s strap incorporates his CS/14 logo, a design inspired by one of his favorite bands.

“I’ve been riding with SPY goggles since 2014 and I’m super excited with how my first signature SPY colorway turned out. This is a color scheme that holds a lot of personal significance to me and one I’ve been incorporating into my daily kit off the track. Being able to run it in the dirt has me even more hyped to come back next season,” said Seely.

The Omen goggle was originally developed and tested with Jeremy McGrath and remains the most feature packed goggle in SPY’s MX collection.

Technical highlights of the Omen include: