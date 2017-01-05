Shift Signs Ken Roczen, Will Debut New LE Gear at A1

IRVINE, CA – SHIFT is proud to announce the global release of their all new 3LUE Label jersey and pant, to be debuted on January 7th at Anaheim Stadium by Multi-time 450 OD Champion, 250 SX Champion, and MX2 World Champion Ken Roczen. The all new 3LUE Label radically pushes the boundaries of performance and comfort while emerging as the world's most advanced racewear. Four years of development and testing have culminated in unmatched benefits across weight, fit, durability and moisture management.

“The collaboration working with SHIFT to launch the new 3LUE Label has been truly exciting," says Roczen. “There’s a really great cultural element to the brand that we’ve merged into a super-high performance jersey and pant that are truly next level products."

The 3LUE Label is being produced in extremely limited quantities (300 kits globally) and will be exclusively available at qualifying SHIFT retailers.

For more information on SHIFT, Roczen and the 3LUE Label collection visit www.shiftmx.com, and make sure to follow @shiftmx and @motoxlab on Instagram.