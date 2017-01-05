Privateer Profile: Tristan Charboneau

As a full-on rookie, you raced for GEICO Honda beginning with the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship opener at Hangtown. You ran to an impressive sixth in the first moto and backed that up with a seventh a week later in moto one at Glen Helen. Then you went out for moto two and broke your collarbone. You missed five straight nationals and then showed up Millville and never really got up to full speed again. Near the end of the season, GEICO signed Jeremy Martin and, well, you ended up out of a ride. What happened there?

Well, they brought Jeremy Martin on about mid-season and they signed him and pretty much told me that I wouldn’t have a ride for the next year because they were already full because they signed Martin. Obviously they didn’t have the budget for me and I was the only one with a contract ending, so I was the only one that could go. In that sense I was kind of shut out there. You know, I broke my collarbone at Glen Helen and then got the call about 2017 about two days after surgery, which was nice. That really boost me up, right? Come around Millville time when I came back, I did absolutely terrible; I came back way too early. I finally got a good finish at Unadilla [Charboneau raced to 10-10 moto scores], and after Unadilla they told me that Jordon Smith was moving on with TLD. So they were like, “A new spot is open there. If you can prove yourself, you can have the spot.” I was like, “Haven’t I already proven myself in this scenario? I went and got sixth at Hangtown and seventh at Glen Helen and then broke my collarbone and then you fired me.” I was kind of confused at the time, plus my confidence still wasn’t there. That kind of left me in a dark spot and I wasn’t super-hyped about anything. Coming into the last two rounds I just didn’t have the best confidence and I pretty much blew it for myself with getting that ride back. After that, they felt bad so they let me keep the bike for a little bit to ride until I got with a new team. That was awesome. I can’t thank them enough actually to do that. You know teams don’t usually do that. Around that same time, Aaron Nixon at Monster called me up and asked me if I had a ride yet. I said no and he told me to e-mail the guys at Bud Racing and get hooked up. We hooked up and I signed at the Monster Cup and I started riding the bike about a week after the Monster Cup.

Stepping back for a moment, when you went to Hangtown, you went as a complete amateur. You were supposed to finish off your amateur career at Loretta Lynn’s, correct?

Yeah. I mean coming into Hangtown I had no expectations on where I would finish. I qualified sixth in practice so I was like, “Damn! That’s good.” So it came to the races and I said, “Well, let’s go see where I finish in the races.” I got a fifth place start in that first moto and moved back to sixth on the first lap and stayed there. There was actually one turn in the race where I was inside of Martin and Hampshire and I almost passed both of them. I was amped on that. First race and almost passing Martin and Hampshire? Come on. It was an exciting time. I was happy about it. I was excited. It gave me a boost for Glen Helen and I went and got the holeshot in the first moto. Granted, I made a mistake and went back to seventh and I finished seventh.

In the second moto I was in eighth place and Hampshire was behind me and with two laps to go I crashed in that death trap section they made and broke my collarbone. It was a mistake, but you live and learn. After that it just all went downhill for me. I lost all confidence in myself. It was like, “I broke my collarbone. I’ll just get surgery and get ready and get back to it at whatever round I can.” But then they were like, “Oh, you’re fired,” I knew I had to go and race and try and do good and I felt like I had a lot of stress on my shoulders. I had a lot of pressure on me. When you’re trying to fight for a ride when you’re still hurt, it sucks. When you’re a rider and you get mentally screwed like that, it mentally screws you all around the place.