Injury Report: Anaheim 1

250MX

Matt Bisceglia – Foot

Comment: Bisceglia broke his foot recently and had surgery the following day. He was scheduled to race the 250SX West Region, but will now try to race the 250SX East Region. His doctor gave him six weeks roughly eight weeks away from the start of 250SX East so it’s going to be tight. Phil Nicoletti will now race 250SX West.

Colt Nichols – Femur

Comment: After making waves in the 250SX Class in 2016 on his CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha, Colt Nichols inked a deal with Star Racing Yamaha for 2017. A broken femur sustained during a practice crash will delay Nichols' debut for the team, but he hopes to be ready for the 250SX East Region.

Trevor Reis – Knee and Foot

Comment: Reis crashed at Milestone MX recently and suffered a slew of injuries, including a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee and a broken left heel. Bummer deal for Reis, who on Instagram said he was attempting to avoid a downed rider when the crash happened. He’ll undergo several surgeries and is out for the season.

Chase Sexton – Wrists

Comment: Sexton suffered two minor breaks in his wrists just over two weeks ago. He’s scheduled to get his casts removed on January 16, and expects to be ready for the 250SX East Region.