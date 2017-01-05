How to Watch: Anaheim 1

Round 1 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 7, in Anaheim, California. Action kicks off with Andy Bowyer and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from the Angel Stadium beginning at 3:50 p.m. EST / 12:50 p.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry live coverage of Round 1 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the opener.

TV Schedule

Round 1 | Anaheim, CA | Angel Stadium
Saturday, January 7

Season Preview Show Re-Air - 5:30 p.m. EST - Fox Sports 1

Pre-Race Show - 9:30 p.m. EST - Fox Sports 1

Live Coverage - 10:00 p.m. EST - Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 3:50 - 7:30 p.m. EST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 10:00 p.m. EST - Fox Sports Go App

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com

Past Anaheim 1 Winners

450SX
2016 - Jason Anderson
2015 – Ken Roczen
2014 – Ken Roczen
2013 – Davi Millsaps
2012 – Ryan Villopoto
2011 – Ryan Villopoto

250SX
2016 - Cooper Webb
2015 – Jessy Nelson
2014 – Jason Anderson
2013 – Eli Tomac
2012 – Cole Seely
2011 – Josh Hansen

2016 Final Standings

450SX Standings - 2016

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN391
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany331
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM315
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO290
5Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia250
Full Standings

250SX West Standings - 2016

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC180
2Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA179
3Christian Craig Hemet, CA160
4Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA154
5Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK147
Full Standings

2017 Numbers

Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers
*Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2017

1 - 450SX - Ryan Dungey
1 - 450MX - Ken Roczen
1 - 250MX - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX West - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX East - Malcolm Stewart
2**      Cooper Webb
3*        Eli Tomac
4*        Blake Baggett
5*        Ryan Dungey
6*        Jeremy Martin
7*        James Stewart
10*      Justin Brayton
11*      Kyle Chisholm
12*      Jake Weimer
14*      Cole Seely
15*      Dean Wilson
16*      Zach Osborne
17**    Joey Savatgy
18*      David Millsaps
19*      Justin Bogle
20*      Broc Tickle
21*      Jason Anderson
22*      Chad Reed
23**    Aaron Plessinger
24        Austin Forkner
25*      Marvin Musquin
26**    Alex Martin
27*      Nicholas Wey
28        Mitchell Oldenburg
29*      Andrew Short
30        Martin Davalos
31        RJ Hampshire
32        Weston Peick
33*      Joshua Grant
34        Benny Bloss
35        Arnaud Tonus
36        Adam Cianciarulo
37        Phillip Nicoletti
38        Shane McElrath
39        Colt Nichols
40        Fredrik Noren
41*      Trey Canard
42        Kyle Cunningham
43        Matt Bisceglia
44        Jordon Smith
45        Mitchell Harrison
46        Justin Hill
47        Malcolm Stewart
48        Christian Craig
49        Anthony Rodriguez
50        Luke Renzland
51*      Justin Barcia
52        Tyler Bowers
53        Cole Martinez
54        Gannon Audette
55        Jessy Nelson
56        Kyle Peters
57        James Decotis
58        Chris Alldredge
59        Noah McConahy
60        Tristan Charboneau
61        Vince Friese
62        Jesse Wentland
63        Alexander Frye
64        Hayden Mellross
65        Paul Coates
66        Michael Leib
67        Jimmy Albertson
68        Heath Harrison
69        Wil Hahn
70        Dakota Alix
71        Justin Starling
72        Cole Thompson
73        Marshal Weltin
74        Bradley Taft
75        Nick Schmidt
76        Scott Champion
77        Ben Lamay
78        Nick Gaines
79        Darryn Durham
80        Cade Clason
81        Henry Miller
82        Luke Clout
83        Jackson Richardson
84        Daniel Herrlein
85        Thomas Hahn
86        Trevor Reis
87        Chris Howell
88        John Short
89        Austin Howell
90        Dillan Epstein
91        Jacob Williamson
92        Jason Brooks
93        Josh Cartwright
94*      Ken Roczen
95        AJ Catanzaro
96        Vann Martin
97        Ryan Sipes
98        Matthew Babbitt
99        Chase Marquier
377*    Christophe Pourcel
800*    Mike Alessi

Racer X Preview Shows

Episode 1: Transition Team

Episode 2: The Leap

Episode 3: Which Way From Here?

Episode 4: The Vets

Episode 5: Too Many Riders, Not Enough Rides

Other Links

Live Timing

450SX and 250SX Entry List

Race Center

2017 450SX Team Guide

2017 250SX Team Guide

Other Info

Angel Stadium of Anaheim
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806

Main Event - 6:30 p.m. PST
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying - 12:00 p.m. PST

Ticket Prices 

Tickets start at $20!
*Additional fees may apply. Prices subject to market demand and availability.

Monster Energy Pit Party

The Monster Energy Pit Party is from 12:00pm until 6:00pm and allows fans to see riders, teams and their bikes up close. Pit Passes are available for $10 online at www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. Fans can also bring an empty Monster Energy can to gain free access into the Pit Party.
*Same day event ticket along with Pit Pass required for entry. Autographs are not guaranteed.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Seating CHart

Race Day Schedule

To come.