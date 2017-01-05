How to Watch: Anaheim 1

Round 1 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 7, in Anaheim, California. Action kicks off with Andy Bowyer and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from the Angel Stadium beginning at 3:50 p.m. EST / 12:50 p.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry live coverage of Round 1 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the opener.

TV Schedule

Round 1 | Anaheim, CA | Angel Stadium

Saturday, January 7



Season Preview Show Re-Air - 5:30 p.m. EST - Fox Sports 1

Pre-Race Show - 9:30 p.m. EST - Fox Sports 1

Live Coverage - 10:00 p.m. EST - Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 3:50 - 7:30 p.m. EST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 10:00 p.m. EST - Fox Sports Go App

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com.

Past Anaheim 1 Winners

450SX

2016 - Jason Anderson

2015 – Ken Roczen

2014 – Ken Roczen

2013 – Davi Millsaps

2012 – Ryan Villopoto

2011 – Ryan Villopoto

250SX

2016 - Cooper Webb

2015 – Jessy Nelson

2014 – Jason Anderson

2013 – Eli Tomac

2012 – Cole Seely

2011 – Josh Hansen

2016 Final Standings